Boise State tumbles outside of KenPom top 50
The Boise State men’s basketball team is down to No. 56 in the KenPom rankings ahead of a Wednesday Mountain West Conference matchup with Colorado State.
Tipoff between the Broncos (13-6, 5-3) and Rams (11-7, 5-2) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at Moby Arena.
In its most recent game, Boise State trailed 48-21 at halftime in an 84-65 loss at New Mexico (16-4, 8-1). The Lobos, who pounded Fresno State (5-14, 1-7) Monday night, sit atop the MWC standings with a full game cushion on Utah State (16-2, 6-1).
Colorado State and UNLV (11-7, 5-2) are two games back of New Mexico while Boise State has two and a half games to make up.
Head coach Leon Rice believes the Broncos are still in the MWC title race.
“This is the first time we’ve ever played 20 (conference games),” Rice said. “In four of the last (13) years, the champion of this league had four losses; we’ve got three right now. We’ve knocked out some of the hardest places to play, and the other one is San Diego State.
“Now, do you have to go steal some? Sure. And we’ve got to get better and we’ve got to do our work. But everybody is going to beat everybody and it’s going to be a jumble, because there’s a lot of good teams.”
Boise State is 0-3 against the MWC’s top teams with road losses at New Mexico and Utah State and a home loss to San Diego State (11-5, 4-3).
The Aztecs are the top-ranked MWC team in KenPom at No. 43, followed by No. 50 Utah State, No. 54 New Mexico and No. 56 Boise State. Nevada (11-7, 3-4), which travels to Utah State on Wednesday, is next at No. 65.
KenPom has Boise State ranked No. 41 in offensive rating and No. 86 in defensive rating. The Broncos have been feast or famine on defense, surrendering 80.3 points per game in their three MWC losses and 60.4 in their five wins.
“We’ve just got to get playing our best every single night,” Rice said. “And we’re getting there.”
Colorado State, which is coming off an 89-63 victory at Wyoming (9-9, 2-5), has won four of its last five games. The Rams are up to No. 78 in KenPom.
“They’re settling into their offense now,” Rice said. “A lot of new guys, a lot of changing of the guard. … They run their stuff really, really well. They put a lot of pressure on the rim with their back cuts, and now they’re shooting it (better).”
