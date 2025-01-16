NFL mock drafts: Ashton Jeanty, Deion Sanders to team up with Dallas Cowboys?
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of a head coach and starting running back.
According to veteran NFL reporter Ed Werder, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders “would almost certainly accept” an offer to become the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones and previous head coach Mike McCarthy parted ways earlier this week.
On the player personnel side, the Cowboys must address the running back position after ranking near the bottom of the NFL in rushing yards (1,705) and yards per attempt (4).
Boise State tailback Ashton Jeanty, who finished his junior season with 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, has been linked to the Cowboys for months.
Jeanty’s 2024 honors include the Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award and a second Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honor. He finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Colorado’s Travis Hunter.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back ranks second on the all-time FBS single-season rushing list behind Barry Sanders, who ran for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns in 1988.
Here is a collection of opinions from draft experts on where Jeanty will land in the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Dane Brugler, The Athletic: No. 20 to Denver Broncos
Rationale: “Should Jeanty fall this far? Of course not. But if Dallas decides to pass, there aren’t many obvious landing spots for him in the top 18. From the Boise State Broncos to the Denver Broncos, Jeanty would add another level to Sean Payton’s offense and continue to help Bo Nix ascend as one of the league’s bright young quarterbacks.”
2. Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “Unless Dallas hires Deion Sanders as the head coach and drafts Shedeur Sanders, the Cowboys will be bringing back Dak Prescott next season. When Prescott was at his best, he had a pass-catching running back to take some of the pressure off of him. Ashton Jeanty can serve the same purpose.”
3. Jaime Eisner, Draft Network: No. 18 to Minnesota Vikings
Rationale: “Minnesota makes a surprising trade up here with the Seahawks. … Ty Chandler is currently the only running back under contract for next season. Adding a player of Jeanty's caliber to the Kevin O'Connell offense will only make them more dangerous next season. The Vikings are in a Super Bowl window and now’s the time to add game-breaking talent.”
4. Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic: No. 12 to Dallas Cowboys
Rationale: “This could be the most obvious pick of the draft. Jeanty ran for an outrageous 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, leading Boise State to the College Football Playoff. The Cowboys had a dismal run game, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. And Jerry Jones loves to add star power. It’s a perfect match.”
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- Outgoing Boise State OC Dirk Koetter on NIL: Oregon offered Broncos defensive starter $700K to transfer
- Boise State transfer portal tracker: Broncos RB commit Keyjuan Brown withdraws from portal, returns to Louisville
- Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson: ‘What we did this year is not going to be enough going forward’
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.