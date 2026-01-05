Boise State, Utah State are Mountain West’s only teams inside top 50 of NET Rankings

After sending four teams to last year’s NCAA Tournament and a record six in 2024, the Mountain West has taken a step back in men’s basketball this season.

The MWC has just two teams inside the top 50 of the NCAA NET Rankings: No. 20 Utah State (12-1, 3-0) and No. 45 Boise State (9-5, 1-2). The Aggies and Broncos are set to meet at 7 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena.

Boise State, which hosts Grand Canyon (8-5, 1-1) at 9 p.m. Mountain time on Wednesday, is coming off a heartbreaking 110-107 triple overtime road loss to San Diego State (9-4, 3-0). The Broncos trailed by 24 points in the first half and blew a six-point lead with 18 seconds remaining in the first overtime period.

Utah State has a road matchup with Air Force (3-11, 0-3) before heading to Boise. The Aggies are the MWC’s only one-loss team.

Five other MWC teams are inside the top 100 of the NET Rankings: No. 54 New Mexico (11-3, 2-1), No. 67 Nevada (11-3, 3-0), No. 69 San Diego State, No. 79 Colorado State (10-4, 1-2) and No. 97 Wyoming (10-4, 1-2).

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 20

Record: 12-1 Q1: 0-0 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 4-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 45

Record: 9-5 Q1: 2-4 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 1-0

New Mexico

NET Ranking: 54

Record: 11-3 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 5-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 67

Record: 11-3 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 7-0 Q4: 2-1

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 69

Record: 9-4 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 3-0 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 3-0

Colorado State

NET Ranking: 79

Record: 10-4 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 0-0 Q4: 5-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 97

Record: 10-4 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 8-0

Grand Canyon

NET Ranking: 119

Record: 8-5 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 6-1

UNLV

NET Ranking: 161

Record: 7-6 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-0 Q3: 0-2 Q4: 4-3

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 167

Record: 6-8 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 1-3 Q4: 3-2

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 234

Record: 5-9 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 4-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 322

Record: 3-11 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 3-3