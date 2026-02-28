Boise State vs. Fresno State in Mountain West men’s basketball: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team will see a fresh opponent during Mountain West play on Saturday.

For the first time this season, the Broncos (17-11, 9-8) will take on feisty Fresno State (12-16, 6-11). Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Save Mart Center.

“We’re starting from scratch on the scout,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “We’ve been watching them some, but you can’t skip ahead and skip somebody and be like ‘Well, let me scout Fresno.’ We know them and we know what they do, we know their system.”

The Bulldogs have dropped five of their last six games, but all of the losses were competitive.

In its most recent outing, Fresno State suffered a 74-70 road loss to Colorado State (18-10, 9-8). The Bulldogs nearly defeated New Mexico (21-7, 12-5) at home last Saturday, falling 80-78.

“(Head coach Vance Walberg) has done a great job with this team,” Rice said. “They haven’t gotten the (wins), but they lost by two to New Mexico, (by four) at Colorado State. They are doing some things right.

“We’ve got to go there, it’s on the road, and it’s one of those atmospheres that’s hard because … it’s a huge building and they usually don’t have that many people in it. So you’ve got to create your own energy, you’ve got to create your own enthusiasm. We’re in for a big, big challenge and we’re going to have to play really well on the road to get that done.”

Senior guard Jake Heidbreder leads the Bulldogs at 17.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Heidbreder began his college career at Air Force and spent last season at Clemson.

Junior center Drew Fielder is Boise State’s top offensive player at 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The Broncos enter Saturday in a three-way tie for sixth in the MWC standings with Colorado State and UNLV (14-14, 9-8). Boise State dropped both matchups with UNLV but defeated the Rams back in January, 79-73.

Colorado State, which has ripped off six straight wins, will host Boise State on March 7 to close the regular season.

The top four teams receive a first-round bye for the MWC Tournament.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. FRESNO STATE

Who: Boise State resumes Mountain West play with a road game against Fresno State

Records: Boise State 17-11, 9-8; Fresno State 12-16, 6-11

When: 5:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 28

Where: Save Mart Center | Fresno, California

TV channel: Mountain West Network