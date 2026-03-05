Chaos atop final edition of Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings

After a wild last three weeks, just three games separate the top eight teams in the Mountain West men’s basketball standings.

Utah State (24-6, 14-5) can clinch the outright MWC title with a home victory over New Mexico (22-8, 13-6) in Saturday’s regular-season finale. San Diego State (19-10, 13-6) can also finish in a three-way tie for first with a Friday victory over UNLV (16-14, 11-8) and some help.

Here is the final edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Utah State

Last result: 92-65 road loss to UNLV (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 24-6, 14-5

Analysis: The reeling Aggies have dropped three of their last four games, but a big home victory over Grand Canyon last weekend keeps them atop the power rankings.

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

2. Colorado State

Last result: 82-74 road victory over New Mexico (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 20-10, 11-8

Analysis: Too high? Maybe. But nobody is playing better than the Rams down the stretch. Colorado State will go for its ninth straight victory on Saturday against Boise State.

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

3. New Mexico

Last result: 82-74 home loss to Colorado State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 22-8, 13-6

Analysis: The Lobos followed up a big home win over San Diego State with a surprising loss to Colorado State at The Pit.

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

4. Grand Canyon

Last result: 86-60 road win over Air Force (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 19-11, 12-7

Analysis: The Lopes are trending in the right direction and should be a tough out at next week’s MWC Tournament.

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

5. San Diego State

Last result: 86-77 road loss to Boise State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 19-10, 13-6

Analysis: The fading Aztecs have dropped four of their last five games and are on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Up next: Friday vs. UNLV, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

6. UNLV

Last result: 92-65 home victory over Utah State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 16-14, 11-8

Analysis: Boasting a 6-2 record over their last last eight games, the Rebels have quietly emerged as a dangerous threat to win the MWC Tournament title on their home court.

Up next: Friday at San Diego State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

7. Boise State

Last result: 86-77 home victory over San Diego State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 19-11, 11-8

Analysis: Boise State has also won six of its last eight games, but UNLV earned the nod for sixth due to a regular-season sweep.

Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

8. Nevada

Last result: 83-73 road loss to Wyoming (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 19-11, 11-8

Analysis: Nevada tumbles all the way to eighth in the power rankings after consecutive road losses to UNLV and Wyoming.

Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

9. Wyoming

Last result: 83-73 home victory over Nevada (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 17-13, 8-11

Analysis: The Cowboys are 4-1 over their last five games entering a winnable matchup with San Jose State.

Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

10. Fresno State

Last result: 82-68 home victory over San Jose State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 13-17, 7-12

Analysis: The Bulldogs snapped a four-game skid with a home victory over San Jose State.

Up next: Saturday at Grand Canyon, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 82-68 road loss to Fresno State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 8-22, 3-16

Analysis: It’s been a tough season for the Spartans, but junior guard Colby Garland continues to score in bunches.

Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

12. Air Force

Last result: 86-60 home loss to Grand Canyon (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 3-27, 0-19

Analysis: Air Force is set to become the first team to go winless in MWC play since San Jose State in 2014-15.

Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)