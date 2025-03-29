College Basketball Crown preview: Boise State looks to win startup tournament with NIL prize money
When the Boise State men’s basketball team wasn’t selected for the NCAA Tournament, head coach Leon Rice quickly pivoted to the alternatives.
And for Rice, the decision was a no-brainer.
The Broncos had the option to participate in the long-running NIT or the College Basketball Crown, a startup tournament backed by FOX with NIL prize money on the line. Rice chose the 16-team Crown, which will run Monday through Sunday, April 6 in Las Vegas.
The Broncos (24-10) have an opening-round matchup with George Washington (21-12) at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time Monday at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
“There’s a reason why we went here and not there,” Rice said. “I’m not trying to kill (the NIT), but this one … I looked at it and I’m like ‘Why wouldn’t you go to this? This seems like a lot better situation.’
“As I went further along and saw the fields, I’m grateful we made that decision.”
The Crown features a strong field with five representatives from the Big 12, four from the Big East, two from the Big Ten and future Pac-12 rivals Oregon State and Washington State. The NIT had just three power-conference teams in its 32-team bracket.
The Crown’s biggest draw is a $500,000 NIL prize pool that will be distributed to the final four teams. The winning team receives $300,000, the runner-up $100,000 and each semifinalist $50,000.
All travel expenses for the 16 participating teams are covered by the Crown.
Boise State finished in a tie for fourth place in the Mountain West Conference standings and reached the MWC Tournament title game before falling to Colorado State. The Broncos were one of the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.
George Washington placed seventh in the Atlantic 10 standings. Starting forward Darren Buchanan Jr. is in the transfer portal but will participate in the Crown.
The Broncos have lost two reserve players to the portal: guard Chris Lockett Jr. and center Dylan Anderson.
As several teams enter the Crown with diminished rosters, Rice believes redshirts should be allowed to play in the tournament in the future.
“I would love to have Ethan (Lathan) and Dom (Parolin) and Moses (Hipps) be able to play and get some experience in games before next year,” Rice said. “Something like that would be a great adjustment for NCAA rules.”
Here is the full College Basketball Crown schedule:
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
First round (all games on FS1)
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Monday
Utah vs. Butler, 1 p.m.
George Washington vs. Boise State, 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. Arizona State, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown vs. Washington State, 9 p.m.
Tuesday
DePaul vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oregon State vs. UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. Villanova, 6:30 p.m.
Tulane vs. USC, 9 p.m.
Quarterfinals (all games on FS1)
MGM Grand Garden Arena
Wednesday
Utah/Butler winner vs. George Washington/Boise State winner, 5 p.m.
Nebraska/Arizona State winner vs. Georgetown/Washington State winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
DePaul/Cincinnati winner vs. Oregon State/UCF winner, 5 p.m.
Colorado/Villanova winner vs. Tulane/USC winner, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals (all games on FOX)
T-Mobile Arena
Saturday
First quarterfinal winner vs. second quarterfinal winner, 11:30 a.m.
Third quarterfinal winner vs. fourth quarterfinal winner, 2 p.m.
Championship
T-Mobile Arena
Sunday, April 6
First semifinal winner vs. second semifinal winner, 3:30 p.m. (FOX)