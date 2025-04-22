Dylan Anderson, Boise State’s prized 2024 transfer portal addition, commits to Murray State
Former Boise State center Dylan Anderson committed to Murray State on Tuesday.
Anderson was viewed as a major get for Broncos head coach Leon Rice during the 2024 spring transfer portal cycle, but the 7-foot Anderson lost his spot in the rotation over the second half of Mountain West Conference play. Anderson appeared in 24 games for Boise State last season and averaged 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.
Rated the nation’s No. 95 overall prospect in the 247Sports class of 2022 rankings, Anderson signed with Arizona over numerous suitors. He played in 15 games as a true freshman and redshirted during the 2023-24 season.
Boise State reportedly beat out Creighton, Texas and Washington to land Anderson last spring. He started 11 games for the Broncos at the beginning of the 2024-25 season but was passed on the depth chart by fellow sophomore Emmanuel Ugbo, who recently transferred to Washington State.
Anderson will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with Murray State.
The Racers finished 16-17 overall last season and placed seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Anderson is one of four Boise State players who entered the transfer portal.
Earlier this week, the 6-foot-8 Ugbo announced his commitment to Washington State. Ugbo made 12 starts as a sophomore and averaged 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.
Lockett Jr. committed to Jacksonville last week. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 3.1 points and 1.4 rebounds during his freshman season for the Broncos.
The Broncos have two high-profile incoming transfers in point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown).
The 6-foot-2 Andrews was a three-year contributor for the Bruins. He averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists last season and put up 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds as a sophomore.
Andrews has one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-11 Fielder started all 31 games for Georgetown last year and averaged 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists. The Hoyas and Boise State both played in the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament to close the season.
Fielder has two years of eligibility remaining.
Boise State is set to return five rotation pieces from last year’s roster: starters Pearson Carmichael (guard) and Andrew Meadow (guard/forward) and reserves Julian Bowie (guard), RJ Keene II (guard) and Javan Buchanan (forward).
Here are Boise State’s four transfer portal losses:
Center Dylan Anderson (Murray State)
Guard Moses Hipps
Guard Chris Lockett Jr. (Jacksonville)
Center Emmanuel Ugbo (Washington State)
Here are Boise State’s two portal additions:
Guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA)
Forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown)