Final grades for every Mountain West men’s basketball team during 2025-26 season

The 2025-26 college men’s basketball season will wrap up on Monday with Michigan and UConn facing off in the national championship game.

It was a largely disappointing season for the Mountain West, which sent just one team—double champion Utah State—to the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies advanced to the second round before falling to Arizona.

With the basketball season coming to an end, Boise State Broncos on SI is handing out final grades to all 12 MWC men’s basketball teams.

Utah State

Record: 29-7, 15-5

Postseason: NCAA Tournament second round

Season grade: A

Analysis: The Aggies were picked to finish second in the MWC preseason poll and controlled the conference race for most of the way. Utah State will be starting over next season with new head coach Ben Jacobson, who led Northern Iowa to five NCAA Tournament appearances in 20 seasons.

San Diego State

Record: 22-11, 14-6

Postseason: None

Season grade: D+

Analysis: The overwhelming favorite in the preseason MWC poll, San Diego State’s talented roster never came together. Head coach Brian Dutcher will have several new players as the team prepares to enter the Pac-12 this summer alongside Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Utah State.

Grand Canyon

Record: 20-12, 13-7

Postseason: None

Season grade: C

Analysis: The Lopes sputtered down the stretch and went 5-5 in their last 10 games, capped by a MWC Tournament quarterfinal loss to Nevada. The Lopes will likely be a preseason favorite to win next year’s MWC title.

New Mexico

Record: 26-11, 13-7

Postseason: NIT semifinals

Season grade: B

Analysis: Without a single returning player on the roster, first-year head coach Eric Olen had the Lobos in contention for a second straight MWC title entering the final week of the regular season. Olen will attempt to keep talented guards Jake Hall and Uriah Tenette in Albuquerque for another season.

Boise State

Record: 20-12, 12-8

Postseason: None

Season grade: D

Analysis: Picked third in the preseason MWC poll, Boise State opened the season with a loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific and limped to a 1-5 start in MWC play. Head coach Leon Rice is losing all five starters ahead of the Broncos’ move to the Pac-12.

Nevada

Record: 24-13, 12-8

Postseason: NIT quarterfinals

Season grade: B-

Analysis: The Wolf Pack had a nice bounce-back season that included big wins over Utah State and New Mexico. Nevada also played well in the NIT and nearly pulled off a road upset of Auburn to reach the NIT Final Four.

Colorado State

Record: 21-13, 11-9

Postseason: NIT first round

Season grade: B

Analysis: The Rams overcame numerous injuries at the beginning of the season to win eight straight games in MWC play. The program is set up to compete immediately in the new Pac-12 under second-year head coach Ali Farokhmanesh.

UNLV

Record: 18-17, 11-9

Postseason: NIT second round

Season grade: C-

Analysis: It was another confounding year for the Rebels, who swept Utah State during the regular season while suffering several head-scratching losses along the way. Star guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn plans to enter the transfer portal, leaving a huge hole for head coach Josh Pastner to fill.

Wyoming

Record: 18-15, 9-11

Postseason: NIT first round

Season grade: C

Analysis: The Cowboys were a competitive team that received an invitation to the NIT. Retaining star freshman guard Nasir Meyer is the top priority for head coach Sundance Wicks and staff.

Fresno State

Record: 13-19, 7-13

Postseason: None

Season grade: B

Analysis: Coming off a six-win season in 2024-25, the Bulldogs more than doubled their win output in Vance Walberg’s second year at the helm. Fresno State is trending in the right direction with a looming move to the Pac-12.

San Jose State

Record: 9-24, 3-17

Postseason: None

Season grade: D

Analysis: The Spartans were hit hard by injuries and struggled for most of the season. San Jose State will have to start over next year as star guard Colby Garland plans to enter the transfer portal.

Air Force

Record: 3-29, 0-20

Postseason: None

Season grade: F

Analysis: It was a disastrous season for the Falcons, who made a coaching change in January and finished winless in MWC play. New head coach Joe Crispin takes over a program that hasn’t had a winning record since the 2012-13 season.