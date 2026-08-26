Four-star point guard schedules visit with Boise State men’s basketball

After missing out on four-star shooting guard Brandon Mason Jr., Boise State and head coach Leon Rice were able to line up an official visit for another talented guard.

Iowa United Prep (Iowa) point guard Jamaal McKnight Jr., a four-star class of 2027 point guard, has set up a visit to Boise State in September, Sam Kayser of Hoops IQ reported on Tuesday. McKnight Jr. will visit the Broncos from Sept. 19-21.

Boise State has a home football game on Saturday, Sept. 19 against South Dakota.

The 6-foot, 175-pound McKnight Jr. is rated the No. 90 overall class of 2027 prospect in the country by ESPN. He is ESPN’s No. 22 point guard and holds reported offers from Butler, California, SMU, UNLV and Virginia Tech, among others.

Kayser reported that McKnight Jr. will also visit UNLV in September.

McKnight Jr. is a Maryland native who spent his first two prep seasons at national power DeMatha Catholic High School in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. He transferred to New York’s Long Island Lutheran High School last year and will finish his high school career at Iowa United Prep in Des Moines.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamaal McKnight Jr to the Iowa United family. Looking forward to an incredible year ahead,” Iowa United Prep said in an Instagram post in July.

The Broncos were also in hot pursuit of Mason Jr., a 6-foot-6, 175-pound guard who committed to Xavier last weekend.

Mason Jr. was rated the No. 77 overall class of 2027 prospect by 247Sports. Mason Jr.’s five finalists were Boise State, Grand Canyon, New Mexico, Ohio and Xavier.

The Broncos do not have a commitment for the class of 2027 and will have at least five open roster spots following the 2026-27 season.

Guards Rayzhon Bergersen, Brennan Ramirez, Lamar Washington and Damari Wheeler-Thomas and forward Dovydas Butka will all exhaust their eligibility this winter. Fellow guard Ty Rodgers, a fifth-year senior transfer guard from Illinois, could miss the entire season due to injury and return in 2027-28.

Rodgers was Boise State’s top transfer portal addition last cycle as 247Sports’ No. 236 overall player in the portal.

The Broncos must replace all five starters from last year’s team that finished 20-12 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Four former Boise State starters transferred to Power Four programs: forward Javan Buchanan (West Virginia), center Drew Fielder (Alabama), guard R.J. Keene II (North Carolina State) and wing Andrew Meadow (Oregon).