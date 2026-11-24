The Boise State men’s basketball team received a tongue-lashing from head coach Leon Rice following last week’s dismal 83-69 home loss to Sam Houston.

The Bearkats (3-3) dominated Boise State (3-2) on the glass by a 46-33 margin and led by double figures for most of the second half in a runaway win at ExtraMile Arena.

“We got out-toughed,” Rice said in his postgame press conference. “We got punked. Credit to Sam Houston, those kids are tougher than ours.”

Rice was happy with the way Boise State’s starting five of Damari Wheeler-Thomas, Aginaldo Neto, Rayzhon Bergersen, Spencer Ahrens and Dovydas Butka competed on the defensive end.

“But eventually you’ve got to sub, and when we subbed, our toughness went way, way, way down,” Rice said. “Basketball is a contact sport, and we’ve got three or four guys that don’t realize it’s a contact sport.”

Rice hinted that the rotation could look different for Tuesday’s home matchup with Idaho State (1-4). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

Illinois transfer guard Ty Rodgers and freshman forward Kaur Tomann both returned to practice last week from injury. Rodgers, a starter for Illinois’ 2023-24 team that reached the Elite Eight, would help stabilize Boise State’s rotation.

The Broncos are also hoping to add Lamar Washington into the mix in the near future. Washington, a point guard who spent last season at Georgia Tech, is suing for a fifth season of eligibility.

Boise State opened the season with three convincing victories—topping the 100-point mark in all three—before suffering a blowout 102-75 loss to No. 24 Nebraska. The Broncos returned home and were dismantled by Sam Houston.

Following an 0-4 start, Idaho State bounced back last week with an impressive 86-71 victory over South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits entered the game with a 5-0 record and a road win over Kansas State.

After hosting Idaho State on Tuesday, the Broncos will head east to Idaho Falls for the Snake River Collegiate Basketball Invitational. Boise State is the host of the four-team event that will also include Drake, North Texas and North Dakota State.

The inaugural invitational will run Friday through Sunday at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. IDAHO STATE

Who: Boise State will look to snap a two-game losing streak at home against in-state rival Idaho State

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Nov. 24

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Idaho State live on YouTube

TV channel: None