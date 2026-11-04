How to watch Boise State men’s basketball vs. West Coast Baptist

Boise State’s 2025-26 men’s basketball season was doomed from the start as the team suffered an unfathomable 79-78 loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific in its opener.

The Broncos will look to avoid a repeat disaster on Wednesday when they host West Coast Baptist, a National Christian College Athletic Association program. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

“Such a different team, but there have been some references to that,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice told local media earlier this week. “Human nature can take over, and you can’t let it.”

The Broncos never fully recovered from the stunning loss to Hawaii Pacific. Boise State started 1-5 in Mountain West play and finished the season 20-12 overall, missing the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

West Coast Baptist, which suffered a 134-69 loss at Southern Utah on Monday, does not have a single player above 6-foot-5 on its roster. The only listed forward is Isaiah Trujillo, a 6-foot-3 freshman.

Boise State head coach Leon Rice said Wednesday’s game is all about showing improvement from the exhibition season.

“It’s about the process, it’s about getting better and it’s about the standard,” Rice said. “The standard has nothing to do with who we play, and nothing to do with any opponent, ever. Sometimes you get sidetracked because you’re in a zero-sum game and you’ve got a mission to accomplish. But it’s about us doing what we do at the highest level, and keep getting better at it. And that’s what Wednesday is about.”

The Broncos lost all five starters from last year’s team but have an intriguing roster, including transfer forward Dovydas Butka and emerging sophomore guard Aginaldo Neto.

“It’s an exciting time of year,” Rice said. “It kind of hits you when you get to turn on the TV … (and watch) about five different games of your opponents, future opponents. It’s just an exciting time when basketball starts.”

After taking on West Coast Baptist, the Broncos will face much stiffer competition this weekend against Big East opponent Butler on Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. WEST COAST BAPTIST

Who: Boise State will open the 2026-27 season against West Coast Baptist

When: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Nov. 4

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. West Coast Baptist live on YouTube

TV channel: None

Betting line: No line

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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