How to watch Boise State vs. Idaho men’s basketball exhibition

Boise State fans will get their first opportunity to watch the new-look men’s basketball team on Saturday during an exhibition game against in-state rival Idaho.

The Broncos and Vandals will face off at 5 p.m. Mountain time at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise in a non-counting exhibition game. Boise State also has exhibitions scheduled against Washington (Oct. 17) and Bismarck State College (Oct. 29) before hosting Western Baptist to officially open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“This time of year as a coach, you want everything to be ready and everything to be done, but also you don’t play a counting game until November,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said earlier this week during his preseason press conference. “So there’s a process that you want to go through, and you don’t want to be peaking on October 10th. There’s a rhythm to the season that you’ve got to get these guys in, but it’s so valuable to get in front of fans, to get the lights on, to get the jerseys on, when you have a new team.”

Boise State lost all five starters from last year’s team that finished 20-12 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season. Four of the starters, including star center Drew Fielder, transferred to Power Four schools.

The Broncos return key reserves Spencer Ahrens (forward), Pearson Carmichael (wing) and Aginaldo Neto (guard) while adding six players from the transfer portal.

Rice expects the 2026-27 Broncos to play a tougher brand of basketball this season.

“I think this team reflects who our staff is, who our best teams have been more,” Rice said. “We’ve got, I use the term hungry dogs. We’ve got a bunch of outdoor dogs, not dogs like mine that just sleep on the couch and wonder when their next great bougie meal is coming. It seems like we have a bunch of guys that are scrappy, tough and out to prove something, and that’s what I want.”

Boise State’s top two transfer portal additions—guards Ty Rodgers and Lamar Washington—will not be on the floor against Idaho.

Washington’s eligibility is in limbo following a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling. Washington is seeking a fifth year of eligibility.

Rodgers suffered a torn patellar tendon during offseason workouts and has no timetable for a return.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. IDAHO

Who: Boise State will take on in-state rival Idaho in a men’s basketball exhibition game

When: 5 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 10

Where: Idaho Central Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: KTVB