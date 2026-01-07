How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. Grand Canyon: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team will look to turn the page on last weekend’s triple overtime Mountain West loss at San Diego State with a home matchup against Grand Canyon on Wednesday.

Tipoff between the Broncos (9-5, 1-2) and Lopes (8-5, 1-1) is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

Boise State roared back from a 24-point first-half deficit to force overtime on the road against San Diego State (9-4, 3-0). The Broncos blew a six-point lead with 18 seconds remaining in overtime and eventually fell in triple OT, 110-107.

“We’re going to find out our real toughness … because these guys are devastated.” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said after the loss. “We’ve got to build it back up and get back. We’re playing a tough Grand Canyon team (on Wednesday) that has a lot of great athletes. … We’ve got to be able to get this off of us and go.”

The Lopes were a last-minute addition to the MWC for the 2025-26 season. Grand Canyon was supposed to join the following year but made the jump 12 months early.

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer.

Back in July, Boise State condemned the early admission of Grand Canyon to the MWC in a statement.

“The Mountain West Conference’s addition of Grand Canyon University as a member for the 2025-26 academic year significantly and negatively impacts the schedules, opportunities, and budgets of Boise State and the other departing universities,” the statement read. “The Mountain West’s actions are also contrary to express representations the Mountain West and its commissioner made to the departing universities and, despite being members of the Mountain West through June 30, 2026, the universities were not consulted or permitted to vote on the early invitation to GCU. We will address this matter and the harm to the departing universities in litigation.”

Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State are suing the MWC over exit fees. The Pac-12 and MWC are also involved in a lawsuit over poaching penalties.

On the court, Grand Canyon is one of the top defensive teams in the MWC.

Senior guard Jaden Henley, a transfer from UNLV, leads the Lopes at 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. GRAND CANYON

Who: Boise State continues Mountain West play with a home game against MWC newcomer Grand Canyon

Records: Boise State 9-5, 1-2; Grand Canyon 8-5, 1-1

When: 9 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Jan. 7

Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: FS1