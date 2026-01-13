How to watch, stream Boise State men’s basketball vs. UNLV: TV channel, game time

The Boise State men’s basketball team hit rock bottom over the weekend during a 93-68 home Mountain West loss to Utah State.

The 25-point margin of defeat was the worst of head coach Leon Rice’s tenure for a home game. Utah State’s 93 points set a record for an opposing team at ExtraMile Arena in the Rice era.

With nowhere to go but up, the Broncos (9-7, 1-4) will attempt to end their three-game MWC skid on Tuesday at UNLV (7-8, 2-2). Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time at Thomas & Mack Center.

“Tough times require some tough people,” a sullen Rice said after the Utah State loss. “We’re going to get our toughness back. … Anyone who’s watched this program for 16 years, we’ve always responded, we’ve always answered the bell, we’ve always been tough.”

The Broncos could be without starting forward Javan Buchanan for Tuesday’s game. Buchanan, who sat out the second half of the Utah State game with an apparent back injury, has been Boise State’s most consistent performer this season, averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.





“We’ve got to get him healthy because he’s our leader and one of our best team guys,” Rice said.

UNLV also dropped a pair of games last week — both on the road — to Wyoming (98-66) and Colorado State (70-62). The Rebels had won four of their previous five games.

“I’m proud of our young men for the way they bounced back from Tuesday’s game, because our whole message over the last three days was ‘How you are going to respond is going to show your character,’” first-year UNLV head coach Josh Pastner said after a competitive loss to the Rams. “I thought we responded the right way. We had great fight and we had a chance to win the game. It’s a fine line sometimes between winning and losing, and we fell a little short.”

The Rebels are led by Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a junior guard who averages 16.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. Gibbs-Lawhorn spent his first two college seasons at Illinois before transferring to UNLV.

Forwards Kimani Hamilton (12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals) and Tyrin Jones (10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.1 blocks) are also impact players for the Rebels.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. UNLV

Who: Boise State will look to snap a three-game Mountain West losing streak against UNLV

Records: Boise State 9-7, 1-4; UNLV 7-8, 2-2

When: 9 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Jan. 13

Where: Thomas & Mack Center | Paradise, Nevada

TV channel: CBS Sports Network