How to watch, stream Boise State vs. New Mexico men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions

Boise State and New Mexico are both on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble entering Friday’s Mountain West Conference men’s basketball game at The Pit.
Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time in Albuquerque.
The Broncos (13-5, 5-2) are up to No. 43 in the NCAA NET Rankings but are just 2-4 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents. New Mexico (14-4, 6-1) is down at No. 61 in the NET following a 71-70 road loss at feisty San Jose State (9-10, 2-5).
Boise State is 4-8 all-time at The Pit, one of college basketball’s most hostile venues. The Broncos also played in front of an electric crowd last Saturday during an 81-79 loss to Utah State at Smith Spectrum.
“You’re talking about two of the best environments in the whole country,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “I mean that day at Utah State, I don’t remember anywhere in my career that was that crazy loud. And it affects the game, it does. Our guys, they handled it great.”
Senior forward Tyson Degenhart is Boise State’s offensive leader at 17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Degenhart was the MWC preseason player of the year.
The Lobos also have a go-to scorer in sophomore point guard Donovan Dent, a frontrunner to win MWC player of the year. Dent is putting up 19 points, 6.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
“They’ve got a great look and they’re playing great,” Rice said. “They have some of the best players in the league. It seems like it’s coach (Richard) Pitino’s best team because they are doing all the dirty work. That’s how they beat San Diego State so bad. They out-toughed them, and that’s saying something.”
The Lobos are favored by 3.5 points over the visiting Broncos. The over/under is set at 152.5.
Who: Boise State travels to New Mexico for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 9 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Jan. 17
Where: The Pit | Albuquerque, New Mexico
TV channel: FS1
Betting line: New Mexico -3.5
ESPN FPI prediction: Boise State has a 43.3 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 73, New Mexico 71