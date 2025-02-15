How to watch, stream Boise State vs. San Diego State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
The Boise State men’s basketball team has a chance to boost its NCAA Tournament resume Saturday night at San Diego State.
Tipoff between the Broncos (17-7, 9-4 Mountain West) and Aztecs (16-6, 9-4) is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at Viejas Arena.
Back in early January, sophomore guard Miles Byrd led the way with 22 points as San Diego State took down Boise State on the road, 76-68. The Aztecs held star Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart to a season-low nine points on 1 of 7 shooting.
Degenhart is averaging 17.8 points per game this year while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor.
“When you’ve got guys playing the right way you don’t want to push it too much, but you want him to be aggressive because (he’s so efficient),” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said of Degenhart. “The stat sheet at the end of the game can’t say seven shots when a guy is having those kind of numbers. You want to err on the side of more.
“You want Tyson to be as aggressive as you can be, but it’s also almost on the teammates, too, to understand that. You’ve got to understand that when in doubt, lets throw it to (Degenhart) and let him shoot. That’s a pretty good strategy.”
The Broncos have won four straight games to put themselves back on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
San Diego State, which is tied with Boise State and Colorado State (15-9, 9-4) for third place in the MWC standings behind New Mexico (21-4, 13-1) and Utah State (22-3, 12-2), has slipped to the bubble following losses to the Rams and UNLV.
In the latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, San Diego State was among the last four teams in the field. Boise State was listed in the first eight out.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC matchup with San Diego State.
Boise State vs. San Diego State TV channel, live stream, betting odds predictions
Who: Boise State travels to San Diego State for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego, California
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Betting odds: San Diego State -2.5
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 60.6 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 70, San Diego State 68
