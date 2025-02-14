NCAA Tournament projections: Boise State in desperate need of road victory at San Diego State
After winning four straight games in Mountain West Conference play, the Boise State men’s basketball team has fought its way back into NCAA Tournament contention.
The Broncos (17-7, 9-4), who sit at No. 46 in the NCAA NET Rankings entering Saturday’s 8 p.m. Mountain time game at San Diego State (16-6, 9-4), were listed among the next four out in the latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
Friday’s update from Lunardi had San Diego State, BYU, Arkansas and Georgia as the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament field of 68. The first four out were VCU, SMU, Wake Forest and North Carolina with Xavier, Indiana, Kansas State and Boise State in the next group.
The Broncos have reached the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons under head coach Leon Rice. Boise State is 0-10 all-time in the NCAA Tournament; five of the losses have come under Rice.
Boise State has a pair of signature non-conference victories over Saint Mary’s (NET No. 20) and Clemson (No. 29) but is 0-4 against MWC teams with a winning record in conference play.
Saturday’s game is also important for San Diego State, which has slid to No. 53 in the NET Rankings. The Aztecs hold impressive wins over Houston ( No. 3), Creighton (No. 32) and Boise State but have slipped up against Colorado State (No. 77) and UNLV (No. 103) in MWC play.
Lunardi has MWC-leading New Mexico (21-4, 13-1) and Utah State (22-3, 12-2) safely in the NCAA Tournament field as nine seeds. The Lobos host the Aggies at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The SEC received 14 bids in the latest update from Lundari, followed by the Big Ten (10), Big 12 (eight), Big East (four), ACC (three) and MWC (three).
A season ago, six MWC teams reached the NCAA Tournament: Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. The six bids were the most in conference history.