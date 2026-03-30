Leading scorers Drew Fielder, Javan Buchanan to enter transfer portal — what it means for Boise State's roster

Boise State stars Drew Fielder and Javan Buchanan—the Broncos’ top two scorers last season—both plan to enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-11 Fielder averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc in his lone season with Boise State. Fielder’s decision to enter the portal was first reported by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

The 6-foot-7 Buchanan spent two years with the Broncos and averaged 12.6 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists as a senior. Buchanan, who also played two years at Indiana Wesleyan, would need a rule change or lawsuit to receive another year of eligibility.

Buchanan’s portal move was first reported by On3’s Joe Tipton.

The transfer portal will open on Tuesday, April 7.

The loss of Fielder is a major blow for the Broncos, who must also replace starters Dylan Andrews (point guard) and RJ Keene II (wing) and backup center Dominic Parolin. Andrews and Parolin are both out of eligibility while Keene II is hitting the portal.

An Idaho native, Fielder spent his first two prep seasons at Meridian’s Rocky Mountain High School before heading off to SoCal Academy. He was rated a four-star prep prospect and the nation’s No. 132 player in the 247Sports class of 2023 composite rankings.

Fielder initially signed with Georgetown and spent two seasons with the Hoyas. As a sophomore, Fielder started all 31 games and averaged 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds.

Fielder, who was rated a four-star transfer portal prospect last offseason, more than doubled his scoring average in his one year with the Broncos. He was an efficient three-point shooter, making 38 of his 93 attempts.

A two-time Mountain West Player of the Week, Fielder closed the regular season with a 33-point, nine-rebound effort against San Diego State followed by a 23-point outing against Colorado State. The Broncos won their final five regular-season games to earn the No. 6 seed for the MWC Tournament.

Fielder took just seven shots and finished with 12 points and six rebounds in Boise State’s 84-74 loss to San Jose State in the first round of the MWC Tournament. Fielder did not speak to the media after the game.

With the loss of Fielder and Parolin, Boise State will need to find its next center in the transfer portal.

Buchanan earned MWC Sixth Man of the Year honors during his first season with the Broncos and started 31 games as a senior. He shot 32 percent from beyond the arc in both seasons at Boise State but ranked among the team’s top interior finishers.