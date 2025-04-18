Men’s basketball signing day recap: Broncos add one transfer, one prep product
The Boise State men’s basketball team officially announced the addition of Dylan Andrews and Spencer Ahrens on Thursday.
Ahrens is a class of 2025 forward for Arizona’s Bella Vista College Prep while Andrews — a point guard — spent his first three college seasons at UCLA before entering the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-9 Ahrens is rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and On3. He is the No. 116 overall prospect in the On3 class of 2025 rankings.
A native of Ontario, Canada, Ahrens spent his junior year at Kansas power Sunrise Christian before transferring to Bella Vista for his final high school season. He signed with the Broncos over reported offers from Gonzaga, Illinois, San Francisco, Stanford, Washington and numerous others.
Ahrens starred for UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL last summer, averaging 13 points and eight rebounds. Ahrens was effective in the paint at both ends of the court while shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.
The 6-foot-2 Andrews made 29 starts for the Bruins as a junior and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists. He had a bigger role in the offense while starting all 32 games as a sophomore, putting up 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Andrews was rated the nation’s No. 42 overall prospect by 247Sports coming out of Arizona’s Compass Prep. The four-star recruit signed with UCLA over offers from Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, USC and numerous others.
According to 247Sports, Andrews was the No. 187 overall player in the portal and a four-star transfer.
Last week, the Broncos announced the addition of former Georgetown forward Drew Fielder. The 6-foot-11 Fielder is 247Sports’ No. 139 overall player in the transfer portal.
Ahrens joins a recruiting class that includes guards Noah Bendinger from Corner Canyon (Utah) and Nash Humpherys from Madison (Idaho). Bendinger and Humpherys both signed their national letters of intent in November.
The 6-foot-4 Bendinger is a scoring guard who averaged 23.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 steals in his final season for Corner Canyon. Bendinger helped lead Corner Canyon to the Class 6A state semifinals.
Humpherys, a 6-foot point guard, carried Madison to a 23-3 overall record and the consolation title at the Class 6A state tournament as a senior. Humpherys will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before joining the Broncos.
Boise State already has one commitment for the class of 2026 in 6-foot-7 shooting guard Brady Hennig of Mount Si (Washington).
Hennig averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals during his junior season for Mount Si. The Wildcats reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals.