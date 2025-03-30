Mountain West coaching carousel: New Mexico hires UC San Diego’s Eric Olen to replace Richard Pitino
The New Mexico men’s basketball team has found a replacement for departed head coach Richard Pitino.
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Lobos and UC San Diego’s Eric Olen have agreed to a five-year contract. The Tritons had a breakthrough season in 2024-25 under Olen, capturing the Big West regular-season and tournament titles and a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Olen went 240-119 overall in 12 seasons with UC San Diego. The Tritons finished 30-5 this year.
Pitino, who is now at Xavier after spending four years with New Mexico, led the Lobos to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. New Mexico won the 2024-25 Mountain West Conference regular-season title and reached the NCAA Tournament round of 32.
Seven Lobos hit the transfer portal after the NCAA Tournament, including MWC Player of the Year Donovan Dent. Dent, a senior-to-be point guard, recently committed to UCLA. He averaged 20.4 points and 6.4 assists per game last season.
Other notable Lobos in the portal include Tru Washington (11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 steals) and Filip Borovicanin (5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds).
The MWC will have three new coaches in 2025-26: Ali Farokhmanesh (Colorado State), Josh Pastner (UNLV) and Olen.
After leading Colorado State to the MWC Tournament title and the NCAA Tournament round of 32, Niko Medved left the Rams for Minnesota. Farokhmanesh coached under Medved at Drake (2017-18) and Colorado State (2018-25) and received a promotion to associate head coach last May.
Pastner is taking over for Kevin Kruger, who did not reach the NCAA Tournament during his four seasons with UNLV. Kruger compiled an overall record of 76-55.
Pastner’s previous stops include Georgia Tech (2016-23) and Memphis (2009-16).
Utah State’s Jerrod Calhoun was a top candidate for the West Virginia job, but Calhoun instead signed a new five-year contract with the Aggies.
In his first season at the helm, Calhoun led Utah State to a 26-8 record and the program’s third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance — all with a different coach. Unlike the previous two coaches, Calhoun is sticking around in Logan.
Here is a full list of the MWC’s coaches heading into the 2025-26 season:
Leon Rice, Boise State (entering 16th season)
Brian Dutcher, San Diego State (ninth season)
Steve Alford, Nevada (seventh season)
Joe Scott, Air Force (sixth season of second stint, 10th season overall)
Tim Miles, San Jose State (fifth season)
Jerrod Calhoun, Utah State (second season)
Vance Walberg, Fresno State (second season)
Sundance Wicks, Wyoming (second season)
Ali Farokhmanesh, Colorado State (first season)
Eric Olen, New Mexico (first season)
Josh Pastner, UNLV (first season)