Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings: New Mexico, Utah State stay on top despite losses
The Mountain West Conference men’s basketball race has tightened over the past week with New Mexico suffering consecutive losses to Boise State and San Diego State while Utah State no-showed Wednesday night against the Broncos.
With just a handful of games remaining, New Mexico (22-6, 14-3) is clinging to first place in the MWC standings ahead of Utah State (24-5, 14-4), Colorado State (19-9, 13-4), San Diego State (19-7, 12-5) and Boise State (20-8, 12-5).
The Lobos haven’t won the MWC regular-season title since 2012-13.
Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. New Mexico
Last result: 73-65 road loss at San Diego State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 22-6, 14-3
Analysis: The Lobos have dropped back-to-back games following an eight-game winning streak. With the head-to-head tiebreaker over Utah State and a favorable remaining schedule, New Mexico remains in good shape to capture the regular-season crown.
Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, noon, Mountain West Network
2. Utah State
Last result: 82-65 road loss at Boise State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 24-5, 14-4
Analysis: Head coach Jerrod Calhoun said the Aggies were “physically manhandled from start to finish” in the loss to Boise State. Utah State is 5-0 coming off a loss this season.
Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 2 p.m., FS1
3. San Diego State
Last result: 73-65 home victory over New Mexico (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 19-7, 12-5
Analysis: San Diego State put some distance between itself and the NCAA Tournament bubble with Tuesday’s win over New Mexico. The Aztecs did it without star center Magoon Gwath, who is recovering from a hyperextended knee.
Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m., CBS Sports
4. Boise State
Last result: 82-65 home victory over Utah State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 20-8, 12-5
Analysis: Boise State is 7-1 over its last eight games, including massive home victories over New Mexico and Utah State. Of the MWC’s top five teams, the Broncos have the easiest remaining schedule.
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 5 p.m., Mountain West Network
5. Colorado State
Last result: 77-55 road win at Air Force (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 19-9, 13-4
Analysis: Colorado State continues to pile up victories and sits just one game out of first place in the MWC standings. The Rams have already defeated Boise State and San Diego State at home and will look to take down Utah State Saturday afternoon.
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 2 p.m., FS1
6. Nevada
Last result: 84-61 home victory over Wyoming (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 16-12, 8-9
Analysis: The Wolf Pack bounced back from a tough loss to Boise State with a blowout win over Wyoming. Senior Kobe Sanders torched the Broncos for a season-high 30 points and added 27 more against the Cowboys.
Up next: Friday at UNLV, 9 p.m., FS1
7. UNLV
Last result: 77-71 road win at San Jose State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 15-13, 9-8
Analysis: After dropping five in a row, UNLV has bounced back with victories in four of its last five games. With star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., the Rebels could be a tough out at the MWC Tournament.
Up next: Friday vs. Nevada, 9 p.m., FS1
8. San Jose State
Last result: 77-71 home loss to UNLV (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 13-17, 6-12
Analysis: San Jose State and Wyoming continue to flip spots in the middle of the rankings. Josh Uduje netted 29 points in last weekend’s win over Wyoming.
Up next: March 4 at Colorado State, 7 p.m., Mountain West Network
9. Wyoming
Last result: 84-61 road loss at Nevada (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 12-17, 5-13
Analysis: Wyoming is just 1-7 over its last eight games, and the lone victory came against Air Force. The Cowboys rank 318th nationally in scoring offense at 67.6 points per game.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBS Sports
10. Air Force
Last result: 77-55 home loss to Colorado State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 4-24, 1-16
Analysis: Air Force climbed out of the cellar after taking down Fresno State last weekend, 72-69. The Falcons were in danger of becoming the first team to go winless in MWC play since San Jose State in 2014-15.
Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, noon, Mountain West Network
11. Fresno State
Last result: 72-69 road loss at Air Force (Saturday)
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 5-23, 1-16
Analysis: It’s been a disastrous season for the Bulldogs, who suspended two players before the Air Force game amid a gambling investigation. First-year head coach Vance Walberg’s job is reportedly safe, but the Fresno State program appears to have hit rock bottom.
Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 5 p.m., Mountain West Network