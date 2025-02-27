A thorough beatdown: 3 takeaways from Boise State’s convincing victory over Utah State
The Boise State men’s basketball team played a complete game from start to finish in Wednesday’s 82-65 Mountain West Conference victory over Utah State.
The Aggies (24-5, 14-4), who entered the day tied atop the MWC standings with New Mexico (22-6, 14-3), turned in a largely lifeless performance against the Broncos (20-8, 12-5) at ExtraMile Arena.
“You’ve got to give Boise State a lot of credit,” Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun said in his postgame radio interview. “I thought they totally out-played us, out-classed us and out-performed us.”
Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s game at ExtraMile Arena.
1. Broncos comfortable against Aggies’ zone
Utah State runs an unorthodox matchup zone defense, and the Broncos have feasted against it this season.
Seven weeks ago, Boise State shot 27 of 51 overall (52.9 percent) and 14 of 26 from 3-point range (53.8 percent) in an 81-79 road loss. The Broncos were nearly as good Wednesday at 27 of 56 overall (48.2 percent) and 9 of 22 from long range (40.9 percent).
Boise State also went 19 of 23 at the foul line (82.6 percent), finished with 15 assists to Utah State’s nine and out-rebounded the Aggies 32-25. The Broncos grabbed eight of their 11 offensive boards in the first half while building a 37-31 halftime lead.
Just like the first matchup, it was a team effort for Boise State as Tyson Degenhart (21 points), Andrew Meadow (17 points), Alvaro Cardenas (16 points, seven assists, six rebounds) and O’Mar Stanley (10 points) all finished in double figures.
“I thought O’Mar was great tonight,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “Tyson’s second half was amazing. Javan (Buchanan’s) second half was really good. Al was great all game.”
2. Defense continues to improve
The Broncos were torched in the first Utah State matchup as the Aggies shot 30 of 49 overall (61.2 percent) and 16 of 20 (80 percent) in the second half.
But Boise State has been a different defensive team over its last eight games, and the trend continued Wednesday night. The Broncos held Utah State to 22 of 52 shooting (42.3 percent), including a 7 of 18 (38.9 percent) mark from long range.
Aggies star guard Ian Martinez, who had 18 points in the first meeting, scored just 10 points in the rematch. Mason Falslev did have a big night with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists, but Falslev was the only Aggie who looked comfortable on offense.
3. Another resume-boosting victory
Sitting at 13-7 overall and 5-4 in MWC play after a loss to Colorado State, Boise State’s NCAA Tournament at-large hopes appeared to be over.
The Broncos have rallied back to win seven of their last eight games, including consecutive home victories over the MWC’s top two teams.
Boise State has consecutive road matchups with Fresno State (5-23, 1-16) and Air Force (4-24, 1-16) before returning home to face the Rams (19-9, 13-4) in its MWC regular-season finale. If the Broncos win all three, they could enter the MWC Tournament on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
