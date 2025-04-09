Mountain West men’s basketball transfer portal tracker: Conference pillaged by portal
The Mountain West Conference men’s basketball landscape will look quite a bit different during the 2025-26 season.
Of the 11 underclassmen who received all-MWC recognition last season, seven are on the move via the transfer portal while San Diego State’s Miles Byrd declared for the NBA Draft.
MWC Player of the Year Donovan Dent transferred from New Mexico to UCLA. According to multiple reports, the point guard agreed to an NIL package worth $3 million.
Dent averaged 20.4 points and 6.4 assists as a junior, helping lead New Mexico to the MWC regular-season title and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
San Diego State guard Nick Boyd and Nevada forward Nick Davidson both received second-team all-MWC honors last season. Boyd will play his final season for Wisconsin while Davidson headed further East to finish his college career at Clemson.
A pair of third-team all-MWC point guards — Wyoming’s Obi Agbim and UNLV’s Dedan Thomas Jr. — have also found new homes with Baylor and LSU, respectively.
After playing a major role in Colorado State’s run to the MWC Tournament title and the NCAA Tournament round of 32, point guard Kyan Evans hit the portal. Evans, an all-MWC honorable mention pick as a sophomore, could follow former Rams head coach Niko Medved to Minnesota.
New Mexico’s Tru Washington, another all-MWC honorable mention guard, is also in the portal. Washington is a defensive standout who put up 11.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Lobos last season.
Byrd averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks en route to second-team all-MWC honors as a sophomore. The 6-foot-7 wing could still return to San Diego State for his junior season. The deadline to withdraw from the draft is May 29.
San Diego State center Magoon Gwath, the MWC Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, initially entered the portal but decided to return to the Aztecs. Gwath was reportedly targeted by Kentucky, Michigan and numerous others.
The 7-foot Gwath averaged 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks last year.
Utah State guard Mason Falslev and Boise State forward Javan Buchanan are also sticking around. Falslev was a second-team all-MWC pick as a sophomore while Buchanan earned MWC Sixth Man of the Year honors for his junior season.
Here are some other notable MWC players who hopped in the transfer portal.
Utah State guard Deyton Albury (Uncommitted)
New Mexico forward Filip Borovicanin (Xavier)
UNLV center Jeremiah Cherry (Sacramento State)
Fresno State guard Zaon Collins (Uncommitted)
Colorado State forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson (Minnesota)
UNLV guard Jaden Henley (Grand Canyon)
Nevada forward Justin McBride (Uncommitted)
Fresno State forward Elijah Price (Nevada)
Three of the top national players in the transfer portal are heading to the MWC.
Marist guard Josh Pascarelli is rated the No. 73 overall portal player by 247Sports. Pascarelli and Washington guard Jase Butler (No. 208) both signed with Colorado State.
Boise State landed a commitment from UCLA guard Dylan Andrews (No. 147) last week.