Mountain West men’s basketball update: New Mexico bags massive road win
Donovan Dent strengthened his Mountain West Conference men’s basketball Player of the Year case with a 34-point explosion Saturday afternoon against UNLV.
The New Mexico junior point guard finished 13 of 21 from the field and made all six of his free throws, including a pair that tied the game at 72-all with 2:44 to play. The Lobos (17-4, 9-1) held on down the stretch for a 75-73 victory over the Rebels (11-9, 5-4) to remain atop the MWC standings.
Senior center Nelly Junior Joseph also shined for New Mexico, recording 22 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.
“I thought he was phenomenal,” Lobos head coach Richard Pitino said of Joseph after the game. “Donovan obviously had a big-time box score, but the rebounding was absurd from Nelly.”
UNLV sophomore point guard Dedan Thomas Jr., another MWC Player of the Year candidate, starred in defeat with 18 points and seven assists.
“He’s frightening when we’re on defense because he’s very crafty, he does a great job of getting fouled,” Pitino said of Thomas Jr. “I love him.”
Utah State (18-2, 8-1) kept pace with the Lobos Saturday by dismantling Air Force (3-17, 0-9), 87-58.
Star guards Ian Martinez (16 points) and Mason Falslev (11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals) led the way for the Aggies, who could return to the AP Top 25 next week.
“The last two games, we’ve played on both sides of the ball,” Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun said in his postgame press conference. “If you’re going to win a league title and get to the NCAA Tournament, you can’t be a one-trick pony. I think we’re starting to understand that.
“We’ve got to get out of here, get some rest. We’ve got two huge games at home inside the (Smith) Spectrum.”
The Aggies host UNLV on Wednesday before a Feb. 1 matchup with New Mexico in the MWC game of the year to date.
Colorado State (13-7, 7-2) picked up its third straight win Saturday night with a 69-64 comeback victory over Fresno State (5-18, 1-8). The Rams have a chance to make a move in the MWC title race with upcoming games against New Mexico, San Diego State (13-5, 6-3) and Utah State.
The Aztecs, who routed Nevada (11-9, 3-6) 69-50 on the road Saturday night, are in the middle of a softer stretch in their schedule.
Boise State (13-7, 5-4) had its first MWC bye over the weekend and is 3.5 games behind the Lobos in the conference standings.