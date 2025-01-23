Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings: Utah State, New Mexico separate from pack
The Boise State men’s basketball team suffered its third consecutive Mountain West Conference road loss Wednesday night at Colorado State.
Jalen Lake hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds as the Rams (12-7, 6-2) took down Boise State (13-7, 5-4), 75-72.
With a 2-4 road record this season, Boise State is down to No. 51 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos, who have played their way out of NCAA Tournament consideration, sit three games behind league-leading New Mexico (16-4, 8-1).
Here is the latest edition of our Mountain West power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. Utah State
Last result: 90-69 home victory over Nevada (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 17-2, 7-1
Analysis: Utah State bounced back from its loss to UNLV in a big way against Nevada. The high-flying Aggies average 82.5 points per game offensively, ranking second in the MWC behind New Mexico (83.8).
Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
2. New Mexico
Last result: 95-67 home victory over Fresno State (Monday)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 16-4, 8-1
Analysis: Donovan Dent (18.9 points, 6.9 assists, 1.6 steals) looks like the MWC player of the year for the league-leading Lobos. New Mexico is on the road for its next two games with matchups against UNLV and Utah State (Feb. 1).
Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 1 p.m., FOX
3. San Diego State
Last result: 77-76 overtime victory at Air Force (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 12-5, 5-3
Analysis: Wayne McKinney III converted a buzzer-beating layup to save San Diego State at Air Force. The Aztecs have not played consistent basketball during the MWC season and are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
4. Colorado State
Last result: 75-72 home victory over Boise State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 12-7, 6-2
Analysis: The surging Rams knocked off Boise State Wednesday night for their fifth win in six games. Nique Clifford continues to do it all for Colorado State, averaging 17.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 5 p.m., Mountain West Network
5. Boise State
Last result: 75-72 road loss at Colorado State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 13-7, 5-4
Analysis: Boise State suffered its third loss of the season on a late 3-pointer in Wednesday’s game against Colorado State. The Broncos have a week off to work on their defensive issues and regroup for a postseason run.
Up next: Jan. 29 vs. Nevada, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
6. UNLV
Last result: 63-61 home loss to Wyoming (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 11-8, 5-3
Analysis: The feast-or-famine Rebels followed up consecutive wins over Utah State and San Diego State with a ghastly home loss to Wyoming. With upcoming matchups against New Mexico and Utah State (Jan. 29), UNLV needs to figure it out fast.
Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 1 p.m., FOX
7. Nevada
Last result: 90-69 road loss at Utah State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 11-8, 3-5
Analysis: Nevada’s three-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday night in Logan. The Wolf Pack have a back-loaded schedule and could play spoiler down the stretch.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
8. Wyoming
Last result: 63-61 road victory at UNLV (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 10-9, 3-5
Analysis: The Cowboys snapped a three-game skid with a surprising victory at UNLV. With Obi Agbim back in the lineup, Wyoming is a tough out.
Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 5:30 p.m., Mountain West Network
9. San Jose State
Last result: 75-64 road loss at Nevada (Jan. 18)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 9-11, 2-6
Analysis: The Spartans hung tough at Nevada before the Wolf Pack pulled away late. Josh Uduje (16.3 points per game) continues to be a handful for opposing defenses.
Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 5:30 p.m., Mountain West Network
10. Fresno State
Last result: 95-67 road loss at New Mexico (Monday)
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 5-14, 1-7
Analysis: After taking out Air Force last Friday, it was back to reality for the Bulldogs. Fresno State is surrendering a league-worst 82.2 points per game.
Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 5 p.m., Mountain West Network
11. Air Force
Last result: 77-76 overtime home loss to San Diego State (Wednesday)
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 3-16, 0-8
Analysis: The Falcons blew a golden opportunity for MWC victory No. 1 against San Diego State. They will attempt to pull off another stunner this weekend.
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network