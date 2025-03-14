Mountain West Tournament: Day 2 roundup, updated bracket
The Colorado State men’s basketball team continued its late-season surge Thursday night at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The second-seeded Rams held off No. 7 Nevada, 67-59, in a Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal. It was the eighth straight victory for Colorado State (23-9), which has played its way onto the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Senior guard Nique Clifford recorded his 14th double-double of the season with 25 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Clifford scored a career-high 36 points in his previous game as Colorado State took down Boise State on the road.
Kobe Sanders (23 points, seven rebounds) and Nick Davidson (22 points, six rebounds) both had strong games for the Wolf Pack (17-16).
Next up for Colorado State is a semifinal matchup with No. 3 Utah State (26-6), a 70-58 quarterfinal winner over No. 6 UNLV (18-14).
Star guards Ian Martinez (17 points, six rebounds) and Mason Falslev (15 points, nine rebounds, six assists) did plenty of damage for the Aggies. UNLV’s Jaden Henley scored a game-high 19 points while also finishing with five rebounds, five steals and three assists.
In Thursday’s first quarterfinal, MWC Player of the Year Donovan Dent led the way with 25 points and five assists in top-seeded New Mexico’s 63-52 victory over No. 8 San Jose State. Nelly Junior Joseph added 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Lobos (26-6, who are looking to repeat as MWC Tournament champions.
Sadaidriene Hall had 13 points and eight rebounds to lead the Spartans (15-19) while Robert Vaihola put up a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards.
The Lobos will face No. 5 Boise State — a 62-52 quarterfinal winner over fourth-seeded San Diego State — in Friday’s semis.
The Broncos (23-9) matched a single-game program record with 40 3-point attempts, finishing 11 of 40 (27.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Alvaro Cardenas made four 3-pointers and paced the Boise State offense with 16 points and four assists.
Other than 20 points from Nick Boyd, San Diego State (21-9) largely sputtered on offense. The Aztecs were outscored 40-19 over the final 21-plus minutes of action and didn’t make a field goal after a Boyd layup with 9:11 remaining.
San Diego State, which sits on the NCAA Tournament bubble alongside Boise State and Colorado State, had won 17 consecutive MWC Tournament quarterfinal games.
Here are the results and upcoming schedule for the 2025 MWC Tournament.
All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time
Wednesday, March 12
First round
San Jose State 66, Wyoming 61
Nevada 86, Fresno State 71
UNLV 68, Air Force 59
Thursday, March 13
Quarterfinals
New Mexico 63, San Jose State 52
Boise State 62, San Diego State 52
Colorado State 67, Nevada 59
Utah State 70, UNLV 58
Friday, March 14
Semifinals
New Mexico vs. Boise State, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Colorado State vs. Utah State 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, March 15
Championship
First semifinal winner vs. Second semifinal winner, 4 p.m. (CBS)