NET Rankings update: Boise State continues to drop
The Boise State men’s basketball team is getting a much-needed break after suffering a 75-72 loss at Colorado State.
The Broncos (13-7, 5-4), who have dropped three straight Mountain West Conference road games and are just 2-4 overall in their last six contests, are off until a Jan. 29 home matchup with Nevada (11-8, 3-5).
Wednesday’s loss to Colorado State (12-7, 6-2) leaves the Broncos three full games behind New Mexico (16-4, 8-1) in the MWC standings. Boise State was not competitive in an 84-65 loss at The Pit on Jan. 17.
In the latest edition of the NCAA NET Rankings, Utah State (17-2, 7-1) leads the way among MWC teams at No. 36. San Diego State (12-5, 5-3) is next at No. 48, followed by Boise State (No. 51), New Mexico (No. 58), Nevada (No. 73) and Colorado State (No. 80).
The Broncos have fallen out of NCAA Tournament consideration and are just 2-6 overall against Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents. Boise State is 0-4 against MWC teams with a NET Ranking above 100.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi published a new NCAA Tournament projection Friday morning that included three MWC teams: Utah State (eight seed), San Diego State (11 seed) and New Mexico (11 seed). The Aztecs were among Lunardi’s last four teams included in the field.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 36
Record: 17-2, 7-1 Q1: 3-0 Q2: 5-2 Q3: 1-0 Q4: 7-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 48
Record: 12-5, 5-3 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 5-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 51
Record: 13-7, 5-4 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 6-1
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 58
Record: 16-4, 8-1 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 6-1 Q3: 2-2 Q4: 6-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 73
Record: 11-8, 3-5 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 1-1 Q3: 3-4 Q4: 6-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 80
Record: 12-7, 6-2 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 2-3 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 5-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 100
Record: 11-8, 5-3 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 2-0 Q4: 7-1
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 171
Record: 10-9, 3-5 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 2-2 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 6-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 180
Record: 9-11, 2-6 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 1-3 Q3: 3-3 Q4: 3-2
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 267
Record: 5-14, 1-7 Q1: 0-4 Q2: 0-6 Q3: 0-3 Q4: 5-1
Air Force
NET Ranking: 290
Record: 3-16, 0-8 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 1-5 Q4: 2-5