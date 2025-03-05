NET Rankings update: Boise State drops after Air Force victory

Boise State Broncos ON SI

Bob Lundeberg

Despite a 23-point road victory, the Boise State men’s basketball team still took a hit in the NCAA NET Rankings. 

The Broncos (22-8, 14-5) had no issues with Air Force (4-26, 1-18) in Tuesday’s Mountain West Conference game, cruising to a comfortable 80-57 win. It was Boise State’s fifth straight victory and ninth in its last 10 games.

The metrics weren’t impressed with the performance as the Broncos fell three spots to No. 45 in the NET Rankings. Air Force is the MWC’s lowest NET team at No. 317. 

Boise State, an NCAA Tournament bubble team, holds a 3-5 record in Quad 1 games. The Broncos are much better in Quad 2 at 4-1.

Utah State (24-6, 14-5) is the top MWC in the NET at No. 40. The Aggies have dropped two straight games entering Saturday’s 2 p.m. Mountain time regular-season finale against Air Force. 

New Mexico (24-6, 16-3), which earned a hard-fought 71-67 road victory at Nevada (16-14, 8-11) Tuesday night to clinch the MWC regular-season title, is next in the NET at No. 44. Boise State is third at No. 45, followed by No. 52 San Diego State (20-8, 13-6) and No. 56 Colorado State (21-9, 15-4). 

The winner of Friday’s 8 p.m. matchup between the Broncos and Rams at ExtraMile Arena will clinch the No. 2 seed for the MWC Tournament. 

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 40

Record: 24-6, 14-5   Q1: 3-3 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0

New Mexico 

NET Ranking: 44

Record: 24-6, 16-3   Q1: 5-3 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 10-0

Boise State

NET Ranking: 45

Record: 22-8, 14-5   Q1: 3-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 10-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 52

Record: 20-8, 13-6   Q1: 4-5 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 8-0

Colorado State 

NET Ranking: 56

Record: 21-9, 15-4   Q1: 1-5 Q2: 6-2 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 11-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 74

Record: 16-14, 8-11    Q1: 1-5 Q2: 2-6 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 9-0

UNLV

NET Ranking: 93

Record: 17-13, 11-8    Q1: 1-7 Q2: 3-5 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-1

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 188

Record: 13-18, 6-13    Q1: 0-7 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 6-2

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 194

Record: 12-19, 5-15    Q1: 0-8 Q2: 2-5 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-2

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 274

Record: 6-24, 2-17   Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 6-4

Air Force

NET Ranking: 317

Record: 4-26, 1-18   Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-9 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 3-5

