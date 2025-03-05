NET Rankings update: Boise State drops after Air Force victory
Despite a 23-point road victory, the Boise State men’s basketball team still took a hit in the NCAA NET Rankings.
The Broncos (22-8, 14-5) had no issues with Air Force (4-26, 1-18) in Tuesday’s Mountain West Conference game, cruising to a comfortable 80-57 win. It was Boise State’s fifth straight victory and ninth in its last 10 games.
The metrics weren’t impressed with the performance as the Broncos fell three spots to No. 45 in the NET Rankings. Air Force is the MWC’s lowest NET team at No. 317.
Boise State, an NCAA Tournament bubble team, holds a 3-5 record in Quad 1 games. The Broncos are much better in Quad 2 at 4-1.
Utah State (24-6, 14-5) is the top MWC in the NET at No. 40. The Aggies have dropped two straight games entering Saturday’s 2 p.m. Mountain time regular-season finale against Air Force.
New Mexico (24-6, 16-3), which earned a hard-fought 71-67 road victory at Nevada (16-14, 8-11) Tuesday night to clinch the MWC regular-season title, is next in the NET at No. 44. Boise State is third at No. 45, followed by No. 52 San Diego State (20-8, 13-6) and No. 56 Colorado State (21-9, 15-4).
The winner of Friday’s 8 p.m. matchup between the Broncos and Rams at ExtraMile Arena will clinch the No. 2 seed for the MWC Tournament.
Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.
Utah State
NET Ranking: 40
Record: 24-6, 14-5 Q1: 3-3 Q2: 7-3 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-0
New Mexico
NET Ranking: 44
Record: 24-6, 16-3 Q1: 5-3 Q2: 7-1 Q3: 1-2 Q4: 10-0
Boise State
NET Ranking: 45
Record: 22-8, 14-5 Q1: 3-5 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 10-0
San Diego State
NET Ranking: 52
Record: 20-8, 13-6 Q1: 4-5 Q2: 4-2 Q3: 3-1 Q4: 8-0
Colorado State
NET Ranking: 56
Record: 21-9, 15-4 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 6-2 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 11-0
Nevada
NET Ranking: 74
Record: 16-14, 8-11 Q1: 1-5 Q2: 2-6 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 9-0
UNLV
NET Ranking: 93
Record: 17-13, 11-8 Q1: 1-7 Q2: 3-5 Q3: 4-0 Q4: 9-1
San Jose State
NET Ranking: 188
Record: 13-18, 6-13 Q1: 0-7 Q2: 1-6 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 6-2
Wyoming
NET Ranking: 194
Record: 12-19, 5-15 Q1: 0-8 Q2: 2-5 Q3: 1-4 Q4: 8-2
Fresno State
NET Ranking: 274
Record: 6-24, 2-17 Q1: 0-8 Q2: 0-7 Q3: 0-5 Q4: 6-4
Air Force
NET Ranking: 317
Record: 4-26, 1-18 Q1: 0-5 Q2: 0-9 Q3: 1-7 Q4: 3-5
MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
- ‘That was a great approach by our guys;’ What Leon Rice said after Boise State’s blowout victory over Air Force
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our Boise State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter.