‘The last month has been great for us;’ What Boise State’s O’Mar Stanley said after Air Force rout
The Boise State men’s basketball team stayed hot Tuesday night with an 80-57 Mountain West Conference road victory at Air Force.
It was the fifth consecutive win for the Broncos (22-8, 14-5), who are 9-1 in their last 10 games heading into a critical Friday matchup with Colorado State (21-9, 15-4).
“The last month has been great for us,” Boise State senior forward O’Mar Stanley said. “I feel like we’ve been able to hit our stride, especially tonight. We start off, we’re down 8-2 before we were able to come back against a tough Mountain West team on the road on their Senior Night. It says a lot about this team. We’re able to fight through adversity and get past anything that’s in front of us.”
Stanley had a strong game off the bench for the Broncos, recording 10 points, three rebounds and three steals.
Boise State can earn the No. 2 seed at the MWC Tournament with a win over Colorado State in Friday’s regular-season finale. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos and Rams are both on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Here are the highlights from Stanley’s postgame radio interview following Boise State’s rout of Air Force (4-26, 1-18).
On four career double-digit scoring games against Air Force
“I think the team does a good job of finding me. I feel like with Air Force, I’m able to post up a little more because they switch, they have some smaller guys on me, so I’m able to get in there. Knowing that they’re switching allows me to go in there and post hard, seal hard and maybe stand there a little extra longer than against any other team.”
On a coast-to-coast layup
“Tonight, I just felt really, really good. It felt like I was in my bubble. That’s just something I know I can do, but I’m a team-first guy so I’m going to do what the team needs. That’s just a small piece of the pie, but that was nice, though.”
On rematch with Colorado State
“We’re excited. We know the Rams are a good team, but for the most part, we’re focused on us. We’re focused on Boise State basketball. We know what we can do … and we’re going to carry that (momentum) into this game. Continue to hit the right strides, continue to make the best out of this opportunity, the best out of this moment going into March.”