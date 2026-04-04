Pearson Carmichael re-signs with Boise State, what it means for Broncos’ roster in 2026-27

The Boise State men’s basketball team has already lost six rotation players—including all five regular starters—off last year’s team.

The Broncos will have at least one experienced returnee next season in guard Pearson Carmichael, who announced on Saturday that he will be back with the team for his junior season.

“I’m very excited,” Carmichael said in an interview with Bronco Studios. “This feels like home for me and my family and all my friends, and it’s just a place I never want to leave. I’m super excited to be back.”

The 6-foot-7 Carmichael appeared in 31 of Boise State’s 32 games with six starts as a sophomore. He averaged 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19 minutes per game.

Carmichael was an unrated recruit by 247Sports coming out of Oregon’s Summit High School. A two-time Class 5A state player of the year, Carmichael helped carry the Storm to a state title as a senior.

Carmichael was initially slated to redshirt during the 2024-25 season, but head coach Leon Rice opted to bring Carmichael into the fold after 15 games. He wound up making 22 appearances with 12 starts last year and averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 rebounds.

A knockdown three-point shooter in high school, Carmichael has been an inconsistent shooter at Boise State. Carmichael is 61 of 197 (31 percent) from beyond the arc over his two seasons at the college level.

Carmichael said it was a no-brainer to re-sign with the Broncos.

“I just think it’s the right situation,” Carmichael said. “The coaches fully trust and support me. Obviously there was some movement this year in the portal for our team, and it kind of opened up a gateway for me (to re-sign). I couldn’t turn down an opportunity like this. I’m just very excited for next year and ready to get after it.”

Despite lofty preseason expectations, the Broncos finished with a disappointing 20-12 record last season and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

“I think something last year we were lacking was a core leadership, like just one guy that was a big leader at all times,” Carmichael said. “Being a freshman, being behind (Tyson Degenhart) and seeing the way he led and everything … (I want to) have my role this year just to be the veteran leader and bring all the guys together and just make this year special.”

Carmichael will likely slide into a starting role at shooting guard next to four new starters.

RJ Keene II, who started at shooting guard last season, is entering the transfer portal alongside fellow starters Javan Buchanan (forward), Drew Fielder (center) and Andrew Meadow (wing). Point guard Dylan Andrews and backup center Dominic Parolin are both out of eligibility.