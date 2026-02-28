Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Fresno State

The Boise State men’s basketball team heads to Fresno State on Saturday for a tricky Mountain West matchup.

Tipoff between the Broncos (17-11, 9-8) and Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time.

Boise State, which enters the weekend on a two-game winning streak, is favored by 7.5 points in Saturday’s matchup. The Broncos are -335 on the moneyline while Fresno State is +265.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

The Bulldogs have dropped three straight games and five of their last six, but Fresno State held its own in all five losses. The Bulldogs coughed up a 22-point first-half lead last Saturday in an 80-78 home defeat to New Mexico (21-7, 12-5) and then suffered a tough 74-70 loss at Colorado State (18-10, 9-8) on Tuesday.

Boise State and Fresno State have not faced off this season.

“We’re going to have to come with it,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “You look at what they’ve done, especially at home. I mean, they’re up (22) on New Mexico, they took Utah State to the buzzer. They’ve had great games at home, they’re right there. And they’ve had good wins at home. They beat Colorado State by 10 there (in January).

“They’ve been really good, and it’s just such a fine line of winning games. I think they’ve got a great team and (head coach Vance Walberg) has done an amazing job with these guys. Because they’re pretty young, and they’ve gotten better and better and better as the season has gone along.”

The Bulldogs hold a 4-4 record at Save Mart Center during MWC play and are 19-8 overall against the spread this season. In Walberg’s two years as head coach, Fresno State is 13-2-1 against the spread when playing at home following a loss.

Senior guard Jake Heidbreder is the Bulldogs’ go-to player at 17.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals.

Junior center Drew Fielder leads Boise State at 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Boise State vs. Fresno State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -7.5

Moneyline: Boise State -335, Fresno State +265

Over/under: 148.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 14-12, Fresno State 19-8

Game time: 6 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 28

Location: Save Mart Center | Fresno, California

TV channel: Mountain West Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.