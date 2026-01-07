Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Grand Canyon

The Boise State men’s basketball team is a heavy favorite to even its Mountain West record on Wednesday night against Grand Canyon.

The Broncos (9-5, 1-2) are favored by 8.5 points over the visiting Lopes (8-5, 1-1). Boise State is -450 on the moneyline while Grand Canyon is a hefty +340 underdog.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Wednesday’s matchup is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Mountain time. The game will air nationally on FS1.

Boise State is coming off a 110-107 triple overtime road loss at San Diego State. The Broncos stormed back from a 24-point first-half deficit and coughed up a six-point lead with 18 seconds remaining in the first overtime, eventually falling in three OTs.

“First off, I’m just so proud of the guys,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “There’s not many teams in the country that do what they did, in those circumstances … we know what it’s like to play there.

“For them to (come back), it just shows togetherness, it shows toughness, it shows character. It’s all the promising things and the things you’re trying to teach these guys, because that’s what it’s always about. How you respond, how you deal with adversity, how you deal with setbacks. That’s what we’re trying to teach them, and that’s always what we’re the most proud of.”

The Broncos are a balanced team with four players averaging in double figures: center Drew Fielder (13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds), forwards Andrew Meadow (12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds) and Javan Buchanan (12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds) and point guard Dylan Andrews (10.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, four assists). Freshman guard Aginaldo Neto has emerged as a key bench player for Boise State.

Grand Canyon, a first-year MWC member, is led by senior guard Jaden Henley at 17.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Henley began his college career at Minnesota and made stops at DePaul and UNLV before landing with the Lopes last offseason.

Senior forward Nana Owusu-Anane is nearly averaging a double-double at 10.1 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Boise State vs. Grand Canyon betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -8.5

Moneyline: Boise State -450, Grand Canyon +340

Over/under: 137.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 8-4, Grand Canyon 5-8

Game time: 9 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Jan. 7

Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: FS1

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.