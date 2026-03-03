Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. San Diego State

In a must-win Mountain West men’s basketball game for both teams, Boise State (18-11, 10-8) is set to host San Diego State (19-9, 13-5) on Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos, who have won three straight games, are a narrow 1.5-point favorite (+100) over the Aztecs. San Diego State +1.5 is juiced to -122, which means the majority of bettors are backing the Aztecs.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

With two MWC regular-season games remaining, the Aztecs are tied with New Mexico (22-7, 13-5) for second place behind Utah State (24-5, 14-4). All three teams could still win the outright MWC title.

San Diego State has dropped three of its last four games to slip down the NCAA Tournament bubble pecking order.

Boise State, meanwhile, is playing for MWC Tournament seeding in its home finale. The Broncos are in a three-way tie for sixth place, one game behind Grand Canyon (18-11, 11-7) and Nevada (19-10, 11-7).

The top four teams receive a first-round bye for next week’s MWC Tournament.

At the beginning of January, Boise State and San Diego State played one of the best games of the MWC season at Viejas Arena. The Broncos stormed back from a 24-point first-half deficit before falling in triple overtime, 110-107.

The heartbreaking loss was the beginning of a four-game skid that left Boise State buried in the MWC standings with a 1-5 record.

“It’s always a big challenge,” head coach Leon Rice said of bouncing back from a tough loss. “Sometimes those events can create a ripple in a bad way. You fight for it, and you’ve got to pull yourself out of it, and we eventually did. But you can’t waste any time with what-ifs, because it goes both ways over the course of your career. You just have to keep rolling with it and find a way to be able to shake it off. And it’s easier said than done.”

Boise State vs. San Diego State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Boise State -113, San Diego State -106

Over/under: 143.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 15-12, San Diego State 13-14

Game time: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, March 3

Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

