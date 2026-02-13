Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. UNLV

The Boise State men’s basketball team is playing its best basketball of the season entering Friday’s Mountain West home game against UNLV.

The Broncos (15-9, 7-6) have won six of their last seven games, including a 91-90 road victory over New Mexico (19-6, 10-4) to complete a regular-season sweep of the Lobos.

Following a midweek bye, Boise State will host UNLV (12-12, 7-6) at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Friday. The Rebels won the first meeting between the teams in overtime, 89-85.

“They’re a really, really talented team,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said of the Rebels. “When you watch them on film, you’re like ‘Holy cow!’ … They have a lot of great athletes, a lot of great players.”

The overtime heartbreaker at UNLV dropped Boise State to 1-5 in MWC play. It was the Broncos’ fourth straight loss.

Boise State has found its groove following the first UNLV matchup and enters Friday as a 9.5-point home favorite. The Broncos are -610 on the moneyline while UNLV is +440.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Senior point guard Dylan Andrews has played a major role in Boise State’s midseason resurgence.

Andrews, a transfer from UCLA, is the reigning MWC Player of the Week after scoring a career-high 33 points against New Mexico. Andrews also had 25 points and six assists in a 91-87 overtime victory over Nevada.

“He’s leaving a legacy, and his legacy right now is really cool because we take a lot of pride in our player development,” Rice said. “Just because the climate is different, just because a lot of places it’s a mercenary situation, it’s not that with our guys.

“It doesn’t matter what year you are. (Andrews) came here for us to make him better. We have been on it and on it and on it. To have this breakthrough for him on the court like he’s seeing, as a coach, you feel great about it. And you feel great about it for him because he works so hard and is such a great guy.”

Boise State vs. UNLV betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -9.5

Moneyline: Boise State -610, UNLV +440

Over/under: 154.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 13-9, UNLV 10-13

Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Feb. 13

Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: FS1

