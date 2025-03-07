Point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State men’s basketball
The two hottest men’s basketball teams in the Mountain West Conference will face off Friday night at ExtraMile Arena.
Surging Colorado State (21-9, 15-4) has ripped off six straight wins, including a recent 93-66 beatdown of Utah State (24-6, 14-5). The Rams are 16-4 overall since a 5-5 start to the season.
Boise State (22-8, 14-5) enters Friday’s 8 p.m. Mountain time regular-season finale on a five-game winning streak. The Broncos have won nine of their last 10 to rise up the MWC standings.
With home-court advantage, Boise State is a 6.5-point favorite over the Rams. Colorado State is +225 on the moneyline while the Broncos are -278 to even the season series between the teams.
The over/under is set at 139.5 points.
Friday’s winner clinches the No. 2 seed for the MWC Tournament. Boise State and Colorado State are also looking to enhance their NCAA Tournament bubble resumes.
“All the things you can talk about this time of year, so many things, it’s endless,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “It can pull your concentration. It doesn’t mean you don’t enjoy the stuff that’s going on around you, but it’s about saying ‘What is our task, what is our mission?’ And going and accomplishing the mission.”
For the Broncos, the mission is simple: avenge a 75-72 January loss to Colorado State.
The Rams went 11 of 24 (45.8 percent) from 3-point range in the first meeting between the teams, including a go-ahead triple from Jalen Lake with 4.8 seconds remaining.
The Colorado State heartbreak was a turning point for the Broncos’ defense. Over its last 10 games since the loss, Boise State has held opponents to 62.4 points per game.
The Broncos and Rams are the two most balanced teams in the MWC. Boise State ranks 45th nationally in KenPom offensive rating and 54th on defense; Colorado State is 58th and 60th, respectively.
Friday’s game will also feature two of the best players in the conference.
Colorado State senior guard Nique Clifford nearly averages a double-double at 17.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals. Broncos senior forward Tyson Degenhart also fills up the stat sheet at 17.9 points, six rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Boise State vs. Colorado State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -6.5
Moneyline: Boise State -278, Colorado State +225
Over/under: 139.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 16-13, Colorado State 17-13
Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, March 7
Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
TV channel: FS1
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.