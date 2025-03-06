Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings: New Mexico clinches first regular-season title since 2013
The 20-game Mountain West Conference men’s basketball round-robin schedule concludes this weekend.
New Mexico (24-6, 16-3) has already wrapped up its first MWC regular-season title since the 2012-13 season while Boise State (22-8, 14-5) and Colorado State (21-9, 15-4) will play for the MWC Tournament’s No. 2 seed at 8 p.m. Friday night at ExtraMile Arena.
Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. New Mexico
Last result: 71-67 road victory over Nevada (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 24-6, 16-3
Analysis: Donovan Dent likely wrapped up MWC Player of the Year honors with his performance against the Wolf Pack, putting up 33 points with seven assists. New Mexico controlled the MWC title race from start to finish during the 2024-25 season.
Up next: Friday vs. UNLV, 8 p.m., CBS Sports
2. Boise State
Last result: 80-57 road victory over Air Force (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 22-8, 14-5
Analysis: Boise State does not have the second-best overall body of work among MWC teams, but nobody is playing better than the Broncos at the moment. With victories in nine of its last 10 games, Boise State is red-hot as postseason play looms.
Up next: Friday vs. Colorado State, 8 p.m., FS1
3. Colorado State
Last result: 83-56 home win over San Jose State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 21-9, 15-4
Analysis: Colorado State, which sat at 5-5 overall in December, is 16-4 in its last 20 games. Star guard Nique Clifford is rising up NBA Draft boards as a two-way difference-maker.
Up next: Friday at Boise State, 8 p.m., FS1
4. San Diego State
Last result: 74-67 road loss at UNLV (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 20-8, 13-6
Analysis: San Diego State has tumbled to the NCAA Tournament bubble without the services of star center Magoon Gwath, who is recovering from a hyperextended knee. If Gwath can’t return for the MWC Tournament, the Aztecs are in real danger of slipping all the way to the NIT.
Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 8:30 p.m., FS1
5. Utah State
Last result: 93-66 road loss at Colorado State (March 1)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 24-6, 14-5
Analysis: Utah State is coming off back-to-back no-shows on the road against Boise State and Colorado State. While the Aggies own a regular-season sweep of San Diego State, their recent play ranges from disconcerting to alarming.
Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network
6. UNLV
Last result: 74-67 home win over San Diego State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 17-13, 11-8
Analysis: UNLV has come on strong with victories in six of its last seven games. The Rebels, who nearly took down New Mexico earlier this season at Thomas & Mack Center, will attempt to pull off a major upset Friday night.
Up next: Friday at New Mexico, 8 p.m., CBS Sports
7. Nevada
Last result: 71-67 home loss to New Mexico (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 16-14, 8-11
Analysis: The Wolf Pack put up a spirited fight against New Mexico before ultimately succumbing at Lawlor Events Center. Steve Alford’s team is limping to the finish with a 1-4 record in its last five games.
Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., FS1
8. San Jose State
Last result: 83-56 loss at Colorado State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 13-18, 6-13
Analysis: The Spartans have dropped six of their last seven games following a solid run of play.
Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network
9. Wyoming
Last result: 62-58 road loss at Fresno State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 12-19, 5-15
Analysis: Wyoming compiled a 1-9 record in the second half of MWC play.
Up next: TBD at MWC Tournament
10. Fresno State
Last result: 62-58 home victory over Wyoming (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 6-24, 2-17
Analysis: Amid distractions, the Bulldogs have shown some fight in recent games with a close loss to Boise State and a victory over reeling Wyoming.
Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 3 p.m., Mountain West Network
11. Air Force
Last result: 80-57 home loss to Boise State (Tuesday)
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 4-26, 1-18
Analysis: It’s been a long season for the Falcons, but at least they snagged one conference win along the way.
Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 2 p.m., Mountain West Network