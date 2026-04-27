Ranking Boise State men’s basketball’s most important returning players for 2026-27

The Boise State men’s basketball team lost all five starters and backup center Dominic Parolin from last year’s team, but head coach Leon Rice was able to retain several players as the program prepares to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 this summer.

Here are the top five most important returning players for Boise State.

5. Bhan Buom, sophomore, forward

The 6-foot-8 Buom was Boise State’s 10th man last season, appearing in 22 games and averaging 1.6 points and 0.5 rebounds in limited minutes. He played 10 or more minutes in three games as a freshman, including 21 in a blowout home win over Air Force.

The springy Buom flashed some two-way potential last year but has a long way to go to become an impact player for the Broncos.

4. Aginaldo Neto, sophomore, guard

The 6-foot-3 Neto served as the team’s primary backup point guard as a freshman and averaged 4.3 points, 1.9 assists and 1.4 rebounds. Neto was too careless with the ball (62 total assists to 51 turnovers) and shot just 37 percent from the floor and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Neto was Boise State’s best on-ball perimeter defender last season and could emerge as a defensive stopper during his sophomore campaign.

3. Julian Bowie, junior, guard

The 6-foot-3 Bowie was a key reserve as a freshman in 2024-25, putting up 3.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13 minutes per game. He made eight appearances last season before stepping away from the team following the death of his father.

Bowie opted to re-up with the Broncos and return for his junior season. He was a strong three-point shooter at Idaho’s Pocatello High School and can also be a secondary creator.

2. Pearson Carmichael, junior, guard

The 6-foot-7 Carmichael was a key reserve as a sophomore who averaged 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. Carmichael has started 18 games during his Boise State career and will likely be a full-time starter next season.

The Broncos need Carmichael, a career 31 percent shooter from beyond the arc and 42 percent overall, to improve as a three-level scorer. He was also one of the team’s biggest defensive liabilities last winter.

1. Spencer Ahrens, sophomore, forward

The returnee with the highest floor and ceiling, Ahrens is a former four-star high school recruit who showed two-way star potential as a freshman. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 36 percent on three-pointers.

Ahrens should be ticketed for a starting role at power forward next season and a major jump in production.