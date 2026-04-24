Biggest winners and losers from Boise State’s transfer portal movement so far

The men’s college basketball transfer portal window closed earlier this week with five Boise State players opting to enter the portal.

The Broncos must replace six key rotation players—including all five starters—as the team prepares to leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12 this summer. Boise State has already added three players from the portal and is still targeting several other pieces.

As of Friday morning, here are the early winners and losers from Boise State’s transfer portal movement.

Winner: Drew Fielder

While dollar figures have yet to be reported, Fielder received a massive raise to close his college career in the SEC for Alabama.

The 6-foot-11 Fielder should be an ideal fit in head coach Nate Oats’ high-flying offense as a stretch five who shot 41 percent from beyond the arc as a junior.

The Crimson Tide has been one of the best programs in college basketball this decade, reaching the Sweet 16 in five of the last six seasons with a 2024 Final Four appearance.

Fielder’s defensive deficiencies should be covered by Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison, a beefy shot-blocking center with a 7-3 wingspan.

Loser: Andrew Meadow

While Fielder landed in a perfect situation, Meadow took a payday from an Oregon program with serious question marks.

The Ducks had nine players enter the portal following a disappointing 12-20 season, including a 5-15 mark in Big Ten play. Veteran head coach Dana Altman is turning 68 in June and lost longtime assistant Mike Mennenga to Creighton earlier this month.

Meadow functions best as a catch-and-shoot scorer, and the Ducks have struck out on their point guard prospects in the portal. Meadow could also be reduced to a role player on the wing behind fellow incoming transfers Tyrone Riley (San Francisco) and Jasper Johnson (Kentucky).

Winner: Pearson Carmichael

Of the Broncos’ top six scorers from last season, Carmichael is the lone returner for head coach Leon Rice.

The 6-foot-7 Carmichael flashed tons of potential as a freshman but largely stagnated last year, averaging 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19 minutes per game while shooting 31 percent on three-pointers.

Carmichael should enter next season as Boise State’s No. 1 option on offense.

Loser: Boise State’s 2026-27 NCAA Tournament chances

With five outgoing players and three unranked additions, Boise State has been one of the biggest net transfer portal losers in the new Pac-12.

Gonzaga has already added former five-star prep prospect Isiah Harwell to a solid returning core. Utah State retained MWC Player of the Year Mason Falslev and has a pair of intriguing portal commits. Both teams should be back in the NCAA Tournament next season.

Oregon State has the top incoming portal class outside the power conferences under new head coach Justin Joyner, who is coming off a national championship run with Michigan under Dusty May. San Diego State and Washington State also have portal classes that rank well above Boise State’s, and Colorado State retained the bulk of its roster from last season.

The Broncos are not done in the portal, but the early returns have been lackluster. If Rice and company continue to strike out, Boise State could be hurtling toward a third straight season without an NCAA Tournament appearance.