Top teams in Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings sustain losses

The top three teams in the Mountain West men’s basketball standings all suffered losses over the last week.

San Diego State (19-8, 13-4) blew past visiting Utah State (23-5, 13-4) on Wednesday to join the Aggies atop the standings. New Mexico (21-7, 12-5), which hosts the Aztecs on Saturday, dropped a road game to Nevada (19-9, 11-6) in its last outing.

All four teams have NCAA Tournament aspirations.

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Utah State

Last result: 89-72 road loss to San Diego State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 23-5, 13-4

Analysis: Despite a two-game losing streak, the Aggies have the best all-around body of work in the MWC and remain atop the power rankings—for now.

Up next: Saturday vs. Grand Canyon, 8 p.m. (FS1)

2. San Diego State

Last result: 89-72 home victory over Utah State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 19-8, 13-4

Analysis: The Aztecs snapped a two-game skid with Wednesday’s impressive performance against Utah State.

Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, noon (CBS)

3. Nevada

Last result: 67-60 home victory over New Mexico (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 19-9, 11-6

Analysis: Nevada took care of business during its two-game home stand with massive wins over Utah State and New Mexico.

Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. New Mexico

Last result: 67-60 road loss to Nevada (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 21-7, 12-5

Analysis: The Lobos are still alive for the outright MWC regular-season title with remaining games against San Diego State and Utah State.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, CBS (noon)

5. Colorado State

Last result: 74-70 home victory over Fresno State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 18-10, 9-8

Analysis: Just like last season, Colorado State is peaking at the perfect time. The Rams have won six straight games following a 3-8 start to MWC play.

Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

6. Grand Canyon

Last result: 80-67 home victory over UNLV (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 18-10, 11-6

Analysis: Following a stunning home loss to Wyoming, Grand Canyon bounced back nicely against UNLV.

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 8 p.m. (FS1)

7. UNLV

Last result: 80-67 road loss to Grand Canyon (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 14-14, 9-8

Analysis: UNLV begins a difficult three-game stretch to close the regular season with a home matchup against Nevada.

Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

8. Boise State

Last result: 72-62 home victory over Wyoming (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 17-11, 9-8

Analysis: Boise State cannot afford any more slip-ups entering a tricky road matchup with Fresno State.

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 5:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

9. Wyoming

Last result: 72-62 road loss to Boise State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 15-13, 6-11

Analysis: The Cowboys are playing their best basketball of the season and have a favorable schedule down the stretch.

Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

10. Fresno State

Last result: 74-70 road loss to Colorado State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 12-16, 6-11

Analysis: The Bulldogs have dropped five of their last six games, but they came close to upsetting New Mexico and Colorado State.

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 5:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 86-80 road victory over Air Force (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 8-20, 3-14

Analysis: The Spartans completed the regular-season sweep of Air Force for their third MWC victory

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

12. Air Force

Last result: 86-80 home loss to San Jose State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 3-25, 0-17

Analysis: Air Force’s losing streak sits at 21 games.

Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)