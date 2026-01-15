Utah State, San Diego State separate from pack in Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings

The San Diego State and Utah State men’s basketball teams continue to pile up Mountain West victories ahead of a Jan. 31 showdown at Smith Spectrum.

The Aggies (15-1, 6-0) have scored 90 or more points in four of their six MWC wins, including a historic 93-68 road rout of Boise State last weekend.

The Aztecs (12-4, 6-0) are mixing their traditionally strong defense with an improving offense.

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Utah State

Last result: 71-62 home victory over Nevada (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 15-1, 6-0

Analysis: The Aggies are up to No. 22 in KenPom after taking down Nevada at home.

Up next: Saturday at Grand Canyon, 12:30 p.m. (FS1)

2. San Diego State

Last result: 74-57 road win at Wyoming (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 12-4, 6-0

Analysis: The Aztecs have played their way into NCAA Tournament at-large consideration with a 9-1 overall record since Thanksgiving.

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. New Mexico

Last result: 87-64 home victory over Grand Canyon (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 14-3, 5-1

Analysis: After suffering a road loss to Boise State, the Lobos have ripped off four straight double-digit victories.

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. Nevada

Last result: 62-71 road loss at Utah State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 12-5, 4-2

Analysis: The Wolf Pack shot just 34 percent from the floor in Wednesday’s loss at Utah State.

Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

5. Grand Canyon

Last result: 87-64 road loss at New Mexico (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 10-6, 3-2

Analysis: The Lopes can make a major statement on Saturday with an upset of Utah State.

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 12:30 p.m. (FS1)

6. Colorado State

Last result: 79-69 road loss at Fresno State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 11-6, 2-4

Analysis: The Rams stayed afloat without leading scorer Kyle Jorgensen, who could return on Friday against Boise State.

Up next: Friday at Boise State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

7. Wyoming

Last result: 74-57 home loss to San Diego State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 11-6, 2-4

Analysis: The Cowboys took a step back on Wednesday with a non-competitive home loss to the Aztecs.

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

8. UNLV

Last result: 89-85 overtime home victory over Boise State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 8-8, 3-2

Analysis: Coming off consecutive road losses to Wyoming and Colorado State, the Rebels bounced back with an overtime win over reeling Boise State.

Up next: Saturday at San Jose State, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

9. Boise State

Last result: 89-85 overtime road loss to UNLV (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 9-8, 1-5

Analysis: The Broncos have dropped four straight MWC games for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Up next: Friday vs. Colorado State, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

10. Fresno State

Last result: 79-69 home victory over Colorado State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 8-9, 2-4

Analysis: The Bulldogs may be the most improved team in the MWC under second-year head coach Vance Walberg.

Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 70-62 home victory over Air Force (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 6-11, 1-5

Analysis: The Spartans snapped a six-game skid with a home victory over Air Force.

Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

12. Air Force

Last result: 70-62 road loss at San Jose State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 3-14, 0-6

Analysis: Air Force’s losing streak sits at 10 games.

Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)