Where to watch, stream Boise State vs. Colorado State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
The New Mexico men’s basketball team is locked into the top seed for next week’s Mountain West Tournament.
The winner of Friday’s battle between Boise State (22-8, 14-5) and Colorado State (21-9, 15-4) will secure the No. 2 seed opposite the Lobos.
Tipoff between the Broncos and Rams is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.
Colorado State enters Friday’s regular-season finale on a six-game winning streak. Boise State is just as hot with five straight wins and a 9-1 record in its last 10 games.
“I think we’re a dangerous team,” Rams head coach Niko Medved said earlier this week. “I think we’ve proven we can play and beat anybody, but there are other teams that feel the same way. We’re not alone in that. (Boise State) is playing as well as anybody, too.”
In their last two home games, the Broncos took down MWC regular-season champion New Mexico (24-6, 16-3) and Utah State (24-6, 14-5). Boise State is 13-1 at ExtraMile Arena this season.
Friday is also Senior Night for the Broncos. Point guard Alvaro Cardenas and forwards Tyson Degenhart and O’Mar Stanley will all be honored. Stanley, a bench player this year, will start against the Rams, Boise State head coach Leon Rice confirmed Thursday.
“You just take it as it comes. They’re all hard, and they’re all emotional,” Rice said of Senior Night festivities. “But you’ve got a job to do, and these guys know that. They’ve put themselves in this position to have that job, and it’s an honor to be able to do that. That’s the way we’ve got to approach it.”
The Broncos and Rams are playing for much more than MWC Tournament seeding. Both teams enter the weekend on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Degenhart leads Boise State at 17.9 points, six rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is 47 points away from breaking Tanoka Beard’s program record of 1,944 career points.
Senior guard Nique Clifford, one of the top NBA Draft prospects in the MWC, averages 17.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals for the Rams.
Colorado State won the first meeting between the teams in a thriller, 75-72. Jalen Lake’s 3-pointer with 4.8 seconds remaining was the difference.
Here are details on where to watch, stream and follow Boise State’s MWC matchup with Colorado State.
Boise State vs. Colorado State TV channel, live stream, betting odds, predictions
Who: Boise State hosts Colorado State in the MWC regular-season finale for both teams
When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, March 7
Where: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: FS1
Betting odds: Boise State -6.5
ESPN BPI prediction: Boise State has a 68.5 percent chance to win
Our prediction: Boise State 72, Colorado State 67
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.