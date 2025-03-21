Where to watch, stream Colorado State vs. Memphis NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game; TV channel, tipoff time
Only two double-digit seeds are favored in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
11th-seeded North Carolina, a controversial at-large selection, is favored by 1.5 points over sixth-seeded Ole Miss. The Tar Heels blasted San Diego State in a First Four matchup, 95-68.
The other is 12th-seeded Colorado State (25-9), which enters the NCAA Tournament on a 10-game winning streak. The Rams are also a 1.5-point favorite over fifth-seeded Memphis (29-5) in Friday’s first-round matchup.
Tipoff between Colorado State and Memphis is scheduled for noon Mountain time at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
“We’ve just found another gear here in these last three weeks,” Colorado State head coach Niko Medved said. “We’re shooting the ball really well from 3, but I think the defense has been our catalyst. I think we’ve really, really guarded well and are really connected on that end.”
The Rams limped to a 5-5 start but are 20-4 in their last 24 games, including blowout victories over Utah State — a fellow NCAA Tournament team — and Boise State en route to the Mountain West Tournament title.
Senior guard Nique Clifford has emerged as one of the best two-way players in the country. The 6-foot-6 Clifford averages 19 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals.
Clifford, who torched Boise State for a career-high 36 points to close the regular season, is a projected top-20 NBA Draft pick.
“I think Nique Clifford is playing at an All-American level right now,” Medved said. “He’s just been unreal the last month of the season.”
The Tigers, who are riding an eight-game winning streak of their own, could be without two key players for Friday’s game.
Starting point guard Tyrese Hunter suffered a foot injury during Memphis’ run to the American Athletic Conference Tournament title. Key reserve guard Dante Harris is on the mend from a high ankle sprain. Both players are considered questionable to play against the Rams.
Hunter is Memphis’ third-leading scorer at 13.7 points per game, trailing only AAC Player of the Year PJ Haggerty (21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals) and forward Dain Dainja (14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds).
Four MWC teams reached the 2025 NCAA Tournament: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. Boise State was among the first four out.
The MWC has received four or more NCAA Tournament bids in four consecutive seasons.
Colorado State vs. Memphis TV channel, live stream, betting odds
Who: Colorado State and Memphis meet in NCAA Tournament first round
When: Noon Mountain time | Friday, March 21
Where: Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, Washington
Live stream: Watch Colorado State vs. Memphis live on fuboTV
TV channel: TBS
Betting odds: Colorado State -1.5
ESPN BPI prediction: Memphis has a 53.2 percent chance to win
