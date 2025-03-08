The Nique Clifford Show: 3 takeaways from Colorado State’s comeback win over Boise State
The Boise State men’s basketball team ended the Mountain West Conference regular season on a sour note Friday night at ExtraMile Arena.
Before a sellout crowd, Colorado State senior guard Nique Clifford scored a career-high 36 points in an 83-73 comeback victory over the Broncos. The Rams (22-9, 16-4) ended the game on a 32-13 scoring run to clinch the No. 2 seed for next week’s MWC Tournament.
The loss sent Boise State (22-9, 14-6) to the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Here are three takeaways from Colorado State’s seventh straight win.
1. No answer for Nique Clifford
New Mexico’s Donovan Dent likely has the MWC Player of the Year award locked up, but Clifford deserves a serious look from voters.
Clifford finished Friday’s game 13 of 18 from the floor and 4 of 7 from 3-point range while making all six of his free throws. He converted a four-play play with 5:48 remaining that put the Rams up 69-64.
Colorado State’s lead didn’t dip below two possessions the rest of the way.
“Nique Clifford killed us,” Boise State point guard Alvaro Cardenas said. “He made every big shot. … Hats off to him. He played an amazing game.”
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Clifford was too big for Cardenas and too quick for RJ Keene II and Andrew Meadow. Boise State had no answer for the silky-smooth shooting guard, who also recorded four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
According to the FS1 broadcast team, six NBA scouts were in attendance to watch Clifford. After Friday’s performance, Clifford is sure to be an NBA Draft riser.
2. Boise State’s 3-point woes return
For the third consecutive game, the Broncos shot a bunch of 3-pointers and didn’t make very many.
Boise State finished Friday 7 of 29 (24.1 percent) from long range, matching the production from last week’s victory over Fresno State. Tuesday at Air Force, the Broncos went 6 of 25 (24 percent) from long range.
3-point shooting has been a season-long issue for the Broncos, who rank 303rd nationally at 31.5 percent. Among Boise State’s regular rotation players, only Meadow (35.5 percent) shoots above 35 percent.
The Broncos did plenty of good things against Colorado State, going 16 of 26 (61.5 percent) from inside the arc and 20 of 23 (87 percent) at the foul line. Boise State also pulled down 12 offensive boards.
But the Broncos’ inability to hit from outside against Colorado State’s 2-3 zone defense played a major role in their demise.
3. Meadow’s ascendence
Meadow remains a bright spot for Boise State as a rising sophomore forward.
Meadow led the way Friday with 22 points and six rebounds. Over the last five games, Meadow is averaging a team-best 19.8 points per game.
With Boise State likely needing three victories in three days at Thomas & Mack Center to reach a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament, Meadow’s emergence as a go-to scorer opposite Tyson Degenhart is a promising development.