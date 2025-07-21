Boise State’s Spencer Danielson on Ashton Jeanty: ‘He’s going to be the offensive rookie of the year’
Ashton Jeanty wrapped up his prolific three-year Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns.
The star running back put together a junior season for the ages, leading college football in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). The Broncos finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson believes Jeanty will have a similar impact with the Las Vegas Raiders, who selected the 5-foot-8, 211-pound back with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“I think he’s going to be not only one of the best football players in the NFL, I believe he’s going to be the offensive rookie of the year,” Danielson said during last week’s MWC media days in Las Vegas. “But I also believe he’s going to have a huge push for that culture that coach (Pete) Carroll is developing.”
Jeanty recorded 1,970 yards after contact during his record-smashing junior season while forcing 164 missed tackles. His 2,601 rushing yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list behind Barry Sanders.
Following his sophomore season, Jeanty turned down massive NIL offers to stick with Boise State. He went on to finish second in the Heisman Trophy voting and secure a fully guaranteed $35.9 million contract with the Raiders.
“I’ve been trying to get him to come back to the Broncos and play for us again next year, but he’s really happy with where he’s at right now,” Danielson joked.
“I was blessed to be able to be a part of his draft party out in Green Bay, be a part of that moment. He deserves every bit of it. A young man, when he was 17 years old, came to Boise State, had success. Everybody thought he should leave, and he stayed. He put his head down and said ‘Everything I want from this game — and to be developed to be the best version of myself — (I can have) right here at Boise State.’ And then seeing him get the sixth overall pick, the money and all this, he’s earned it. Everybody wants those things, but not a lot of people want to do what it takes to get those. Ashton does.”
Jeanty is the favorite to win NFL offensive rookie of the year at +270. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, is a close second at +300.
