Boise State, UNLV and Gloria Nevarez’s last stand; 3 takeaways from Mountain West media days
The final Mountain West football media days featuring Boise State and four other schools wrapped up on Thursday at Circa Las Vegas.
Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer.
The focus of 2025 media days was mostly on the upcoming season with Boise State eying a three-peat in its final MWC season.
Here are three takeaways from this week’s event in Las Vegas.
1. It’s Boise State and everyone else
The media views the Broncos as an overwhelming favorite entering the 2025 season.
Boise State, which is looking to close its 15-year run in the MWC with a seventh conference title, received 35 of 39 possible first-place votes in the annual preseason media poll. It’s the 18th straight year the Broncos have been selected as the preseason favorite dating back to their days in the Western Athletic Conference.
Ten of the 28 spots on the preseason all-MWC team went to Boise State players. Of the 10, only senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy — a junior college transfer — began his college career at a school other than Boise State.
No other team had more than three preseason all-MWC selections.
The Broncos’ overall depth was showcased with five selections apiece on offense and defense. Junior quarterback Maddux Madsen was voted MWC preseason offensive player of the year.
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State expects to make a return trip to the 12-team playoff.
2. Dan Mullen aims high at UNLV
In the modern era of college athletics, coaching changes tend to result in a mass exodus of players.
That’s not what happened at UNLV when Dan Mullen was hired to replace the outgoing Barry Odom in December.
Mullen was able to retain several of the Rebels’ top players, including star tailback Jai’Den Thomas, wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr. and linebacker Marsel McDuffie. The former SEC coach also brought in more than 40 players from the transfer portal to boost UNLV’s size and athleticism.
The Rebels, who fell to Boise State in the last two MWC championship games, received the other four votes in the preseason media poll. An Oct. 18 matchup with the Broncos at Albertsons Stadium could decide home-field advantage for the MWC title game.
3. Gloria Nevarez hanging on for dear life
MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez is in a tough spot.
Five of Nevarez’s top schools are bolting for the Pac-12 after the 2025-26 academic year. The MWC is also being sued by the Pac-12 and Boise State, Colorado State and Utah State over exit fees and poaching penalties that total north of $150 million.
Nevarez has kept things together — so far — by landing some new members, including a controversial early addition of Grand Canyon.
The MWC has nine football-playing members signed up for the 2026 season: Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Illinois (football-only), San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP and Wyoming. UC Davis is also coming aboard as a non-football member in 2026, giving the MWC 10 men’s and women’s basketball programs moving forward.
But what if the MWC loses in court?
The new MWC grant of rights includes larger payouts to Air Force and UNLV that would come from the Pac-12’s poaching penalties. If that money evaporates, would Air Force and UNLV search for greener pastures?
The MWC is also without a media deal after this season, though Nevarez said she is “optimistic” about the negotiations.
If the MWC loses in court and fails to land a lucrative media deal, Nevarez could have even more patchwork to do in the future.