9 former Boise State players make NFL rosters for 2026 season

NFL teams were required to finalize their 53-man active rosters for Week 1 of the 2026 season over the weekend, and nine former Boise State standouts made the cut.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir are among a group of former Broncos who are now starring at the next level.

Here is the full list of Boise State alumni on Week 1 rosters for the upcoming season:

• John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

• Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

• Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

• Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

• George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

• Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

• DeMarcus Lawrence, defensive end, Seattle Seahawks

• Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

• JL Skinner, defensive back, Denver Broncos

Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, set the Raiders rookie franchise record for scrimmage yards last year with 1,321. He also scored 10 total touchdowns.

Jeanty suffered an ankle injury in practice last week but could be ready for the team’s Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Lawrence tallied 53 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries last regular season as the Seahawks claimed the NFC West title. Seattle went on to win the Super Bowl.

Last month, Lawrence said he will retire following the 2026 season.

“This will be my last year,” Lawrence told Yahoo Sports. “Through the grace of God, I’m able to play another year and soak it all up one more good time before I hang it up.”

Shakir has led the Bills in receiving each of the past two seasons, tallying 148 total catches for 1,540 yards and eight touchdowns. He ranked second in the NFL last year among wide receivers in yards after the catch (665 yards), yards after contact (337) and missed tackles forced (25).

Cleveland made 16 starts last season as the Jaguars won the AFC South. He has 85 starts during his six-year NFL career.

Two other former Broncos will begin the season on injured reserve: Los Angeles Chargers fullback/defensive lineman Scott Matlock and Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols.

Offensive lineman John Ojukwu was selected to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

Former Boise State star quarterback Kellen Moore is entering his second season as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The Saints won four of their final five games last year with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough leading the way.