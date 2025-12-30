Another week, another game-changing play by former Boise State star DeMarcus Lawrence

Week in and week out, DeMarcus Lawrence continues to make game-changing plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

The former Boise State standout defensive end signed with the Seahawks last offseason after spending the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. In 15 games this season, Lawrence has tallied 52 total tackles, 48 quarterback pressures, six sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.

In Sunday’s 27-10 road victory over the Carolina Panthers, Lawrence came out of nowhere to force a fumble on a Chuba Hubbard run. Lawrence also recovered the fumble.

...what an incredible FA signing from Seattle in 33yr old Demarcus Lawrence. Another HUGE hustle play yesterday vs CAR.



48 QB Pressures, 3 FF, 2 Defensive TDs this season

“He shifted the tide,” Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu said. “That punchout and fumble recovery turned the tide for the whole team. We went down and got points, and from there we were able to make plays.”

Added fellow defensive lineman Leonard Williams: “His play-making ability is insane. We always want to get sacks and tackles and things like that, but I feel like the type of plays he makes (are) truly game-changing. He just somehow finds the ball, always around the ball. Sometimes we’ll be in a meeting and we’re watching film and you’ll just hear him say ‘ball’ randomly, and we kind of joke and laugh about it. But it goes to show his mindset. He’s always seeing the ball.”

Lawrence finished the game with six total tackles and one sack.

The Seahawks (13-3) can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a road victory over the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) on Sunday. The 49ers will earn the No. 1 seed with a win.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season.

John Bates, Washington Commanders: Recorded no stats in a 30-23 home loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas.

Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 23-17 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 16 carries for 60 yards and two receptions for 13 yards in a 34-10 home loss to the New York Giants.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had six total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 27-10 road win over the Carolina Panthers.

Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in a 20-16 home loss to the Houston Texans.

Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had three catches for 12 yards and one carry for -2 yards in the Christmas loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had six catches for 35 yards in a 13-12 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Shakir was the intended target of Josh Allen’s failed two-point conversion pass attempt in the final seconds.

JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Had one tackle in a 20-13 road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas.