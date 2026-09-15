Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty joins rare NFL club after monster Week 1

Three weeks after suffering a sprained ankle in practice, Ashton Jeanty was good to go for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

The former Boise State star had a monster start to his sophomore NFL season, compiling 147 yards of total offense with a pair of touchdowns on Sunday in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 27-13 home win over the Miami Dolphins.

“I just felt very prepared for the game, and then as a team, we just went out there and executed,” Jeanty said after the game. “So that helped me make plays out there as well.”

Jeanty missed more than two weeks of practice after suffering the ankle injury but was ready to roll against the Dolphins.

“What he did tonight is what we expected from him,” first-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said in his postgame press conference. “But doing it on a bad ankle, with a little less practice than he’s used to, I think just tells you the kind of guy you’re dealing with.”

Jeanty ended the game with 23 carries for 102 yards and six receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns. He became the third player in NFL history to have multiple games with 100-plus yards rushing and two or more receiving touchdowns, joining current San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey and Brian Westbrook.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates logged two receptions for 13 yards in the Commanders’ 24-22 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Near the end of the game, Bates caught a two-point conversion shovel pass from Jayden Daniels but was smothered well short of the goal line.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

Casey was inactive for the Broncos’ 31-10 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland started at right guard in the Jaguars’ 34-10 home victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

Hassanein was inactive for the Lions’ dramatic 31-30 home overtime win over the New Orleans Saints and head coach Kellen Moore.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani had eight carries for 29 yards in a 13-10 home victory over the New England Patriots.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty had 23 carries for 102 yards and six receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 home win over the Miami Dolphins.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence logged three total tackles in the victory over the Patriots.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir had four receptions for 50 yards in a 36-31 road win over the Houston Texans.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner recorded one total tackle in the loss to the Chiefs.