Former Boise State star DeMarcus Lawrence leads Seattle Seahawks to rout of San Francisco 49ers in NFL playoffs

For the second time in three weeks, DeMarcus Lawrence and the Seattle Seahawks defense smothered the high-flying San Francisco 49ers.

Lawrence, a former star defensive end at Boise State, notched three total tackles (two for loss) and two forced fumbles — including a strip sack of Brock Purdy — in the Seahawks’ 41-6 rout of the 49ers in Saturday’s Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

The Seahawks will host the Los Angeles Rams — another NFC West opponent — at 4:30 p.m. Mountain time on Sunday for a Super Bowl berth.

In the final week of the regular season, the Seahawks earned a 13-3 road victory over the 49ers to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the playoffs.

“It’s just a testament to all the hard work we’ve been putting in all year,” Lawrence said of the back-to-back shutdown performances against the 49ers. “We understand what we have here, just playing complementary football and letting the rest take care of itself.”

Lawrence, who spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, finished the 2025 regular season with 53 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, returning two for touchdowns.

In two years at Boise State, Lawrence recorded 120 total tackles (34 for loss), 20 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Cowboys selected Lawrence in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was named to four Pro Bowls during his 11 years with the Cowboys and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2017.

Lawrence signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the Seahawks last March.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had seven receptions for 75 yards — including a 46-yard catch-and-run — as the Buffalo Bills suffered a heartbreaking 33-30 loss to the Denver Broncos. On Monday morning, the Bills announced the firing of head coach Sean McDermott.

JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Made two total tackles in the overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Denver Broncos will host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.