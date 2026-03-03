Former Boise State star grades out among best offensive linemen at 2026 NFL Combine

Record-smashing quarterback Taylen Green wasn’t the only former Boise State football player to work out at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Offensive tackle Kage Casey also graded out as one of the better offensive line prospects at the combine, which wrapped up on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Casey measured in at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds with an arm length of 37¾ inches and a hand size of 10¼ inches. He received an overall prospect grade of 6.25, ranking 12th among the 56 offensive linemen in attendance.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Casey to Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi, who was selected in the second round (51st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Well-proportioned, durable tackle prospect who counters his lack of length with persistence that helps him finish the job,” Zierlein wrote. “Casey is a capable athlete with enough range to reach zone landmarks and the body control to redirect when mirroring edge-to-edge. Initial slides can be a little tight, causing occasional over-sets and early openings that leave him vulnerable to inside moves/spin counters.

“In the run game, he’s strong and steady as a drive blocker and his anchor projects as NFL-caliber as he continues to add functional mass. Casey has the upside to start in the league and could begin his career as a swing tackle with guard flexibility.”

Casey, a two-time first-team all-Mountain West selection, made 41 career starts for the Broncos at left tackle. He was placed on multiple All-America teams following his sophomore season as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Casey received an offensive grade of 80.0 from Pro Football Focus last year, ranking first in the MWC and fifth nationally among left tackles.

A three-star prospect coming out of Oregon’s Clackamas High School, Casey chose the Broncos over an offer from Oregon State. He was rated the No. 8 overall prospect in Oregon for the class of 2022 by 247Sports.

Casey is also expected to work out at Boise State’s pro day, which is scheduled for March 24.

Green, the 2022 MWC Freshman of the Year who spent the last two seasons at Arkansas, broke three NFL Combine records for quarterbacks over the weekend.

Measuring in at 6-foot-5⅞ and 227 pounds, Green ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds with a 43½-inch vertical leap and an 11-2 broad jump. All three marks were combine records for a quarterback.